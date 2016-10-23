Gray is often overlooked in decor and design. People think that it's boring or dull, choosing rather to go for bold colors or more neutral tones.
Today at homify, we are going to show you just how effective gray can be however. In fact, it can be included in every single room of the house, bring class, elegance and sophistication to the space.
This ideabook will walk you through six fabulous designs, where we can see what an impact gray makes in 50 different ways. Because as Ridley Scott once said,
Life isn't black and white. It's a million gray areas, don't you find?
So why wouldn't you use 50 shades of gray in your home?
One of the spaces that really benefits from gray tones is the bedroom, where they can be used to create a cool and peaceful space that is an oasis for relaxation, rest and rejuvenation.
In this design, we can see how the designers have complemented light floors and light walls with a dark gray rug and lighter, gray linen. This brings some color and depth to the space, without disturbing the serenity of the room.
The world map wallpaper that is stretched across the entire back wall also works well with the simple gray shades. Gray complements any piece of artwork or decor element and works for timeless designs.
By introducing gray tones to your living space, you can really create an area that oozes elegance and sophistication.
Go for gray furniture, gray carpets or gray curtains to introduce 50 shades of gray to this area of the home.
As we can see in the image, gray also works incredibly well with other colors so don't be afraid to add a splash of another color or shade all together in this area. Blue curtains, for example, can add a bold accent to a predominantly gray space, breathing a bit of new life into the space.
In this design, by professionals Pixers, we can see how you can also use decor elements to introduce gray into a room.
In this image, we can see how a gorgeous gray piece of artwork brings a very bold and striking look and feel to an ordinary modern design. We can also see how wooden furniture works beautifully with gray tones, creating a very homely space.
In this image, we can see how gray tiles bring a wonderful sense of texture and tone to a bathroom space, sprucing it up from the usual trends.
Tiling is also a very budget-friendly way to introduce 50 shades of gray into your bathroom space. This material is also durable and very easy to clean. Paired with silver bathroom features and fixtures and you end up with the most stylish bathroom to get you ready for the day.
Gray furniture is not often seen in interior design, but as we can see this image, it makes for a very stylish look and feel!
Gray tables, chairs and shelves can bring a very subtle sense of design to a living area or bedroom, without overwhelming the space the way that darker colors may.
Gray furniture also works very well with darker black tones and lighter white tones, creating a wonderful contrast between the different shades.
homify tip: Have a DIY weekend with your family where you paint a piece of furniture gray and see for yourself just how well it fits into a design scheme!
Before we go, we need to show you just how well gray tones work with colorful patterns and bold shapes.
In this bedroom, we can see how the yellow, blue and cream patterned wallpaper is emphasized and enhanced by the gray tones in this space. What's more is that if the homeowner gets bored of the color scheme, they simply need to change the wallpaper while the gray furniture and linen can remain.
If 50 shades of gray don't work for you, have a look at these 10 small homes bursting with color for inspiration!