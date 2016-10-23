Gray is often overlooked in decor and design. People think that it's boring or dull, choosing rather to go for bold colors or more neutral tones.

Today at homify, we are going to show you just how effective gray can be however. In fact, it can be included in every single room of the house, bring class, elegance and sophistication to the space.

This ideabook will walk you through six fabulous designs, where we can see what an impact gray makes in 50 different ways. Because as Ridley Scott once said, Life isn't black and white. It's a million gray areas, don't you find?

So why wouldn't you use 50 shades of gray in your home?