A 1600 ft² home with awesome details!

Today, we are going to visit a little flat designed by architect professionals Alex Gasca and we are going to see just how a little bit of detail goes a very long way.

In fact, this flat is only 1600 ft² in size, but packs quite a punch thanks to the personality and charm that it exudes. With the right attention to detail, a cozy and homely space can be created that is just as functional as it is stylish and trendy.

Let's go room by room through this home and witness just how savvy these designers are as well as learn a few tips and tricks for our own homes!

Are you ready to be dazzled?