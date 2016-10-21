A 1600 ft² home with awesome details!

Today, we are going to visit a little flat designed by architect professionals Alex Gasca and we are going to see just how a little bit of detail goes a very long way.
In fact, this flat is only 1600 ft² in size, but packs quite a punch thanks to the personality and charm that it exudes. With the right attention to detail, a cozy and homely space can be created that is just as functional as it is stylish and trendy.
Let's go room by room through this home and witness just how savvy these designers are as well as learn a few tips and tricks for our own homes!
Are you ready to be dazzled?
Nicknamed
The House on the Corner, this is a space that truly shows what these Barcelona-based architects are capable of.
In the living area, we come across a neutral color palette, including light wooden floors and cream walls. The large glass window that runs along the entire wall ensures that this space makes for a very light, bright and spacious looking room.
The natural light is capitalized on, with the designers opting for warm and light tones that enhance the sun's rays, including a caramel-colored sofa and a large, white rug. This is a great design tip!
The shelves above the sofa are simple, yet trendy as is the stylish pot plant next to the sofa. The funky lights that hang from the ceiling are the real eye-catcher, however!
What this space shows is how minimalism can take on very edgy proportions. There is nothing in this room that isn't functional, yet it looks very savvy!
In this living room, we come across the same earthy tones. The cool gray and sandy-beige colors bring a sense of warmth and coziness to the room, like we are being enveloped in a cocoon.
The designers have added some bright and striking pieces of artwork to this space, however, introducing color, personality and charm to the living area.
This is a very elegant and sophisticated form of design, which shows that with a little bit of detail, a house can be transformed into a home.
The dining room is one of our favorite rooms in the house, where the designers have used the furniture itself to bring some beautiful wooden elements to the space.
Wood is a wonderful material for any home. It is timeless, durable and simply gorgeous to look at. As we can see in the image, the large wooden dining room table brings a very grand ambiance to the space.
What's also important to note here is the fabulous light that is suspended over the dining room table, again showing how function and style can collide. This light ensures that there is plenty of light while the diners enjoy their meal, without the space becoming too flooded in light. You still want some ambiance and romance in this space!
Have a look at these dazzling light ideas for modern homes to see what we mean.
A bedroom is a space where you can afford to go for quality over quantity, choosing design pieces that evoke a sense of tranquility and calm. Considering this is a space where you will come to relax and rejuvenate, earthy tones are always a great option.
In this bedroom, the designers have subtly separated the bedroom from the bathroom with a wooden wall. Not only does this bring a natural material into the space as the focal point but it divides the area up the smartly.
Another option would be to bring a stone wall into this space, introducing raw materials subtly.
Remember that it's all in the detail!
The bathroom also employs natural materials in the form of wooden cladding along the entire length of the one wall, but the designers have mixed this with a tiled wall, which introduces a bit of elegance and sophistication to the space.
Mixing materials is a wonderful way to add texture and tone to a space, especially if it is small. You are so in awe of the beauty of a space like this, you would never notice just how little space there really is.
The different materials contrast perfectly with the glass in this space, creating a cutting-edge and modern bathroom that you would never want to leave!
This bedroom features neutral colors like the previous bedroom that we saw, but the designers have added a beautiful landscaped photograph as a piece of artwork above the bed. This gives us a sense of how a simple detail can have such a great effect on the style of a bedroom.
You'll also notice that there are bedside tables next to the bed in this room, as well as bedside lamps. This is a must for any bedroom, giving the residents a place to put their glasses of water or their books at night. Bedside lamps provide a wonderful soft glow, setting the mood for a very peaceful and tranquil environment.
Hallways are often overlooked in design and decor because they are just functional passageways that get us from point A to point B.
This should not be the case, however. As we can see in this image, a hallway makes for the perfect spot for adding some family photographs or artwork to the walls. Breathe new life into these spaces and make them interesting and appealing.
If you're looking at ways to add some greenery to the details and decor of your home, also have a look at these ideas for your home using artificial lawn.