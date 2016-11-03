6 common mistakes when designing your home

Make sure that you take your time to search for elements that will blend in with each other. Patterns and colors should come together seamlessly on a neutral canvas, and the accessories in the room should stand out. Make sure that the pieces are proportionate as you set the different pieces, keeping the windows and doors in mind. Also, the vibrant factors will have to be balanced carefully with the sober colors for a sophisticated tone.

