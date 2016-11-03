6 common mistakes when designing your home

Designing your home can be a daunting task. While trying to put together a variety of elements to create that perfect look and setting, we tend to overlook or underestimate a few things that could have worked out better if they had been done differently. The interior decoration needs to complement the rooms and bring out the best in the space, and at the same time create a theme that resounds through the walls of the home. So let us look at a few style mistakes and how you can avoid them by implementing you ideas in a fool proof manner.
Before adding a dramatic piece of art to any space, ensure that the rest of the space has understated elements so that it doesn’t appear as if it is screaming for attention. You can add a piece that complements the colors and the furniture instead of making it stand out abruptly. The space should typically have neutrals if you are planning to add a shining or vibrant piece.
If you are planning to use neutral hues on the walls as well as for the soft linen and tapestry, you will need to sample the color on a small section of the wall. Also, try and do this during the day so that you know what it will look like in daylight. See how the section looks at different times of the day as well. Get inspired by this soothing and stylish living room.
Do not simply clutter your space with too many elements, but try to limit the pieces and use a layout that will encourage a better flow of design and ease of movement.
You will need to make sure that the size of the pieces sit well with each other. So instead of pairing a large table with a tiny chair, designate areas for the pieces so that you can arrange the elements where they rightfully belong. The tasteful furniture and accessories in this living space were supplied by LuxDeco.
Use lighting to layer your room, but be careful to use a few pieces at varying heights so that the beams spread at the right heights. These pieces must typically be placed to hover over the height of the various nearby pieces like the furniture and artwork.
Make sure that you take your time to search for elements that will blend in with each other. Patterns and colors should come together seamlessly on a neutral canvas, and the accessories in the room should stand out. Make sure that the pieces are proportionate as you set the different pieces, keeping the windows and doors in mind. Also, the vibrant factors will have to be balanced carefully with the sober colors for a sophisticated tone.
