8 cool storage solutions you haven't seen before (probably)

House in Marostica, Diego Gnoato Architect Diego Gnoato Architect Living roomTV stands & cabinets
With people moving into smaller and smaller spaces, storage solutions have had to get a whole lot more innovative. We tend to accumulate quite a few possessions over the years and whilst it is difficult to live with clutter, you would be pleased to know that there are so many great solutions to today's storage issues. Some may be familiar to you, whilst others are totally unique. We promise there will be something for everyone in this article. 

Come and take a look!

1. Folding kitchen wall

Pop-up kitchen PIA - Wood (KL 257S NDET) Dizzconcept KitchenCabinets & shelves
Dizzconcept

Pop-up kitchen PIA—Wood (KL 257S NDET)

Dizzconcept
Dizzconcept
Dizzconcept

Folding kitchens are a new thing these days and you will notice that there are more and more of them on the market. These kitchens usually consist of cabinet doors which open up and provide storage space within them. The kitchen is a unit and you can store all sorts of things on the shelves; from glasses to cutlery. In this case, the TV unit is mounted on the cabinet itself. What a fresh storage solution!

2. Storage in your steps

KAWAII の家 ～若い世代に贈るスマイ～, 高嶋設計事務所/恵星建設株式会社 高嶋設計事務所/恵星建設株式会社 Multimedia roomStorage
高嶋設計事務所/恵星建設株式会社

高嶋設計事務所/恵星建設株式会社
高嶋設計事務所/恵星建設株式会社
高嶋設計事務所/恵星建設株式会社

This is a brilliant idea and it can be achieved quite easily. The step acts like a storage unit and its appearance is quite subtle and hidden from view. This kind of design is functional and easy to install, and of course highly recommended to people who need extra storage room. 

3. Fold-away pantry

Cocina AMBLESIDE AW15, Laura Ashley Decoración Laura Ashley Decoración KitchenStorage Solid Wood Wood effect
Laura Ashley Decoración

Laura Ashley Decoración
Laura Ashley Decoración
Laura Ashley Decoración

Fully usable, completely exciting; this kitchen cabinet has just about everything you need behind its doors. The portable bench stores nearly underneath and inside the cabinet, whilst when the doors shut, all the stuff just disappears. This kitchen pantry is the ideal solution because it doesn't require much space at all. 

4. Wine display

AUXILIARES Y DECORACIÓN, Muebles Flores Torreblanca Muebles Flores Torreblanca Living roomAccessories & decoration
Muebles Flores Torreblanca

Muebles Flores Torreblanca
Muebles Flores Torreblanca
Muebles Flores Torreblanca

Not everyone has a wine cellar, which is why this sophisticated wine rack serves two purposes; to store your wine and to add a bit of decorative flair to your kitchen or entertainment room. Mounting them on the wall clears up bench space and lets you access them easily. 

5. Minimalist bike rack

SLÎT – weiß, MIKILI – Bicycle Furniture MIKILI – Bicycle Furniture Living roomShelves
MIKILI – Bicycle Furniture

MIKILI – Bicycle Furniture
MIKILI – Bicycle Furniture
MIKILI – Bicycle Furniture

There are so many options when it comes to bike racks, but if you opt to go for one that is hardly discernible, then you can choose this brilliant design. It folds away when not in use, and is very practical for narrow hallways. 

6. Simple and slick

Modello HOPE, RAB ARREDO BAGNO RAB ARREDO BAGNO BathroomStorage
RAB ARREDO BAGNO

RAB ARREDO BAGNO
RAB ARREDO BAGNO
RAB ARREDO BAGNO

Some home appliances are an eye sore and do nothing for the decor of the laundry. Putting them away inside a cabinet is a great way to keep them out of sight. This washing machine is nearly tucked away into a cabinet which also doubles as a sink and bench making it sleek and savvy. 

7. Staircase storage

House in Marostica, Diego Gnoato Architect Diego Gnoato Architect Living roomTV stands & cabinets
Diego Gnoato Architect

Diego Gnoato Architect
Diego Gnoato Architect
Diego Gnoato Architect

This is a familiar storage theme but with a twist. The combination of shapes, sizes and materials make these stairs unique and fully equipped for all your storage needs. The staircase also doubles as a display cabinet. 

If you want more brilliant ideas on how to use the space under your stairs, be sure to look here

8. Floor to ceiling

homify Minimalist bedroom White
homify

homify
homify
homify

In particularly small bedrooms, it is difficult to fit all your storage needs, which is why this floor to ceiling unit does wonders when it comes to space-saving ideas. The narrow baskets at the bottom are perfect for hosiery, whilst the cubed shelves store just about everything else. 

Is your home equipped with any of these storage solutions? Tell us about it in the comment section! 

