19 small home facades to see before you change yours

A small house need not necessarily be simple. Decor options today offer many styles for small spaces, and having limited dimensions is no excuse for a house without warmth. Each style brings incredible results that can be adapted in the best way to your personality.

When we speak of the facade, seeking the boldest possibilities is essential, after all, this is the postcard of your home, the first impression that your house will pass to all your friends and family. Going to sleep with the assurance that you are living in an interesting house is not bad idea either.

To show you some very interesting ideas to increase the visual value of a small house, we bring you these 20 examples of houses with lots of personality and offer you the opportunity to explore their lines. These are examples of how, regardless of the size, it is always a good idea to have a professional look to explore what is best in architecture and that will fit in your home. For this, follow us, check out all the beautiful designs below, and get inspired to make your home the best place in the world!