A grand cozy family home

At locations with plenty of natural light, well lit cheery environments can be conveniently created avoiding excessive heating & illumination simply by tapping the ample natural light to the maximum possible. A very good example of this smart technique is the Londrina (Brazil) based Condominium project that we are going to peek into today. In this project, the client’s requirement was solely “strictly functional spaces”; hence the architects Tony Santos Arquitetura had complete creative freedom of architectural design.

Making a clever use of the abundant natural light in Londrina, this residential project has been executed brilliantly. The isolated context of this home facilitated the spaces benefiting from the ample natural light, reducing thermal discomfort in the interior spaces. Lavish usage of glass panels throughout the facade makes the most out of natural lighting, enhancing the elegance quotient as well. Also, the two master bedrooms have been crafted to face eastwards, extending a platter full of radiant sunshine for the residents to light up their mornings alongside offering striking vista of the neighboring valley. Tempting, isn’t it?

Different home spaces on the ground level, making up the social and utility areas, have been integrated to offer total visual & spatial fluidity. Private & work spaces have been placed on the upper floor to ensure the privacy of residents and define the functionalities of each story.

The freedom of creativity has not hampered the sober aspect of the bright house with simple shapes. Let us take a closer look!