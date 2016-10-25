A grand cozy family home

At locations with plenty of natural light, well lit cheery environments can be conveniently created avoiding excessive heating & illumination simply by tapping the ample natural light to the maximum possible. A very good example of this smart technique is the Londrina (Brazil) based Condominium project that we are going to peek into today. In this project, the client’s requirement was solely “strictly functional spaces”; hence the architects Tony Santos Arquitetura had complete creative freedom of architectural design.
Making a clever use of the abundant natural light in Londrina, this residential project has been executed brilliantly. The isolated context of this home facilitated the spaces benefiting from the ample natural light, reducing thermal discomfort in the interior spaces. Lavish usage of glass panels throughout the facade makes the most out of natural lighting, enhancing the elegance quotient as well. Also, the two master bedrooms have been crafted to face eastwards, extending a platter full of radiant sunshine for the residents to light up their mornings alongside offering striking vista of the neighboring valley. Tempting, isn’t it?
Different home spaces on the ground level, making up the social and utility areas, have been integrated to offer total visual & spatial fluidity. Private & work spaces have been placed on the upper floor to ensure the privacy of residents and define the functionalities of each story.
The freedom of creativity has not hampered the sober aspect of the bright house with simple shapes. Let us take a closer look!
The artificially illuminated spectacular aspect dazzles no less than the marvel of natural radiance. Though composed of simple shapes, the fabulous manner in which the different spaces have been conceived & connected takes the cake. A smartly modish shallow recess adorns the frontage, creating a covered parking area for cars alongside provisioning for a balcony that protrudes from the upper level. Hard to miss is the 70 ft² porch leading to the jazzy entrance.
Oozing a rare magnificence of contemporary nature, this facade is sure to leave the guests speechless. Did you just say wow?
This view of the east-facing facade depicts one of the opulent windows of the living room. This clear glass window allows bountiful natural light to pour into the interiors, and provides soothing vistas of the beautiful greens outside. The manicured lawn and the ornamental plants sit pretty on this face.
A small gate on the side encloses an open space, within the premises of the home, adding some more privacy to the house.
Once inside, the elephant in the room is its spatial enormity. The clever double height concept lifts this living room with a simplistic novelty. The fluid layout of the social space offers a visual spaciousness with the roomy lounge & dining area, leading up to the kitchen. The neutral palette of whites & creams with unfussy linear design magnifies the illusion of neatness & availability of space. The expansive tempered glass window with the white translucent curtains flood the interior space with natural light and provide clear panoramic views. The simple staircase with solid glass railing leads to the upper level private spaces. Note the minimalistic furnishings & décor.
homify strives to bring you endearing spaces and this dining area is one such example that wins you over with its uncomplicated finesse. Clearly showing the double height character of this huge interior space, this photo also reveals the hearty warmth of the dining area basking in the sparkle of natural illumination. The dining set with the sober vase maintains the tasteful minimalism adorning this living room. The glossy white table with the brown dining chairs presents an inviting stance.
This modular kitchen is replete with contemporary accents of function and character. Equipped with sublime visual appeal, the capacious kitchen simply stands out. The granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and plenty of storage space impart a generous personality to this charming kitchen.
The gourmet space separated from the kitchen by the sliding glass doors serves as a superb private social area. It offers a remarkable space to have a gala time with family and friends, with the grill dishing out lip smacking delicacies. The mellow brick structure lends snug warmth to the space, balancing the sassy setting with striking black & silver cabinets in a stylish black mosaic tiled wall. Look at the green hint of freshness!
Nothing is better than a palliative view to please the senses. And that is why we wrap up this wonderful house tour with the facade one more time, but this time in daylight to bring to you the modern spectacle in its full glory. Here we can properly appreciate the exquisite interplay of the whites, beiges and lush greens.
A phenomenal contemporary ensemble of sophistication, resplendence and consummate class offering a premium lifestyle is what this architectural magnum opus can best be described as.