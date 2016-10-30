11 photos of a rustic house that will inspire you to build yours

Set in the picturesque countryside, this house is an impressive blend of tradition and modernity. Built by BAM! ARQUITECTURA, an architect firm based in San Isidro, Argentina—it manages to feature some stunning, progressive features while still retaining a down-to-earth, rustic feel.
With it's spacious two level floor plan, advanced lighting, durable and scratch resistant kitchen surfaces, an outdoor seating area complete with television, and even a fanciful way to store wine glasses, we are sure you will love this home so much, it will kickstart your own plans to build one. Let's take a closer look at all of the special features you too can have.
From the first glance, it's easy to see the beauty of this unique design. The overall shape of the building is modern, graceful and refined. The design celebrates geometry but is roughened up by all of the rustic bricks and plenty of natural wood.
The hard edges of the glass windows and metal framing next to the rough finish of the brick is the architectural version of poetry. The same goes for the smooth concrete flooring resting on luscious green lawn.
And now a closer look down the side of the house. Here you can see that the juxtaposition of different materials create drama between the surfaces, and also harmony.
If you too want to use a number of woods, and bricks, and metal, and concrete in your home, try to keep the design simple otherwise it will look chaotic. The reason they all work here is thanks to the simple, slightly blocky proportions and elegant shapes.
Looking the other way, along past the outdoor seating area, you can see how extensive the terrace is. An easy way to connect the interior living spaces with the beautiful surrounding nature is to lay a simple concrete floor like this.
The wooden slats lining the ceiling complement the lines of the facade and add textural interest to a place often overlooked. This also creates a stunning effect at night time when the lights are turned on.
When you have a property as gorgeous as this one, having enough covered space is important to enjoy the outside environment no matter the weather. The awning is a similarly simple design—large and flat and supported by few metal poles to keep the views clear and uncluttered.
So now, even with a bit of drizzle, you can still enjoy eating al fresco, and especially in that sunset light. These are probably the best seats in the house!
And now, the indoor seated area. The interior walls, painted in white are the best match to show off all of the types of wood used. The wide windows with thick timbre edges perfectly frame the rural landscape outside. The lights are modest—two plain black lampshades hanging over the dining table provide all the lighting needed.
All the features in this room are basic, unadorned and uncomplicated. And this is the beauty of the rustic style—things aren't fussy, frilly or frivolous. Just plain charming, cozy and homely.
As with the brickwork on the exterior and the wooden slated ceiling, it's the attention to craftsmanship and fine handiwork that elevate this house to the next level.
This high window is a fine example of that—it's made from the best timbre, and kept unpainted and unadorned. With only simple hinges and a latch, it is functional with a first-rate finish.
Just because this is a rural, rustic homestead doesn't mean the technology is rusty. This large, industrial like kitchen features only the best, most durable, scratch resistant surfaces, exquisitely built cabinets with wooden fronts, beautiful taps and washbasin and a huge, top-of-the-line oven.
On top of that, there is that incredible hanging wooden board with grooves to hold the wine glasses. This looks like a kitchen that belongs in the best modern city restaurant to us!
Taking a close look at some of the bathroom features, it's easy to see that blend of styles we were talking about earlier.
Here is a mix of a modern granite surface, a minimal ceramic washbasin and sleek steel taps, all nestled next to that same rough brickwork as the exterior. The textured plaster walls and the uneven mortar makes sure this bathroom is boring and sterile. It's tradition working together with technology and modernity.
And back to the exterior. This time we get to see just how brilliant it looks at night time, and the effect all of those glass windows have. Because of all of the flat planes without barriers, the impact of the illuminated panels are stunning.
Different areas of lighting for any home is essential to create different moods, especially adjustable lighting that can be dimmed or dull for the cozy romantic mood.
And from the corner view you can see how important the right placement of the lights are. Install them at a low level and you will have drama; have them up high and you will have a wide spotlight effect.
The low angle works well here because it's illuminating the rough stoney texture of the side wall. From the patio to the kitchen; from the bathroom sink to the windows, and even down to the height of the lights, this is one beautiful home that is a celebration of all things rustic, day or night.