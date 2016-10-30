11 photos of a rustic house that will inspire you to build yours

Set in the picturesque countryside, this house is an impressive blend of tradition and modernity. Built by BAM! ARQUITECTURA, an architect firm based in San Isidro, Argentina—it manages to feature some stunning, progressive features while still retaining a down-to-earth, rustic feel.

With it's spacious two level floor plan, advanced lighting, durable and scratch resistant kitchen surfaces, an outdoor seating area complete with television, and even a fanciful way to store wine glasses, we are sure you will love this home so much, it will kickstart your own plans to build one. Let's take a closer look at all of the special features you too can have.