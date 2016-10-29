18 Staircase Designs That Will Look Fabulous In Small Houses

Obviously staircases play an integral part to a home—by either connecting different floors of the house, or providing access to a mezzanine level or a high bed. They can also be quite bulky structures that take up a lot of room with wide stairs. Not only can this be a nightmare to fit into smaller houses, but they also leave pokey, awkwardly shaped spaces underneath which are hard to use for any other purpose.

Because of these problems, we have collected 18 different examples of staircases that are suited to small homes, as well as great ideas on how to utilize the space underneath them. Floating staircases that are installed in a side wall are a good solution, or stacked steps that double as a bookcase is another valuable idea worth trying at home.

Staircases can be either hidden and subtle, or made into a stunning feature with all sorts of glowing lights. The variety is huge, and prove you don't have to think conventionally or traditionally when it comes to elevation. Let's take a look.