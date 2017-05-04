10 perfect houses for those who think small equals cozy

Living in compact and uncomplicated housing has been a popular topic as of late, and the trend is not slowing down. When once, home owners wanted to show off their wealth, taste and status with huge glamorous, over the top manors and mansions, now more and more people are finding pride in how small their homes can be.
When you live in a smaller space, you often have to find smarter solutions to problems—how do you store everything you need? How can you make areas multi-use? Just how small can a kitchen be? And how visible does it need to be? In smaller homes every detail has to be thought about; every space designed perfectly, and that usually leads to more interesting interiors. Today we take a look at ten incredible homes that may be little in size, but they offer more than enough for their owners (and are beautiful too).
Any classic design is well loved for a reason—it's timeless, it's elegant, it's simple, relaxed and effortless. And this house by architects KULOĞLU ORMAN ÜRÜNLERİ is a true classic.
Built in a basic shape—it covers one level, with the peak running down the center of the main building. It also has a traditional style wooden porch with railings and a small side room down one side. This design is understated and ageless, and a favorite of all.
The visually striking design of this two level home designed by architects WOODSUN is what gets it on our list. It's minimalist yet homely; modern with an old fashioned twist. It straddles the line between new town house and country log cabin.
It also looks huge, but doesn't actually cover that much ground space. It's a home that has a unique blend of contrasting styles and looks deceptively bigger than it actually is. And that's a win in our books.
This rural home is completely charming. The terracotta colored, plastered exterior, tiled rooftop and wooden beams on the balcony recall a time when things were slower and days were longer.
While this particular style may be a bit too worn down for most people, here is a modern house full of rustic charm worth checking out.
This small home looks stately and grand thanks to the contrast between the bright white exterior walls and the dark mahogany wood on the balcony and brown ceramic rood tiles. You don't have to have a huge manor to create an impact.
There are some tricks to make a small house bigger than it is. One of them is symmetry. Plant trees on either side of an entrance and you create the impression of grandeur and wealth.
Now this home may be little but it's majestic. Spread over just one level, the outside area with patio and swimming pool are probably as big as the interior space. Huge glass windows make the whole space between inside and outside seem continuous, and the slated wooden walls don't disrupt the light.
Keep walls and partitions transparent and you will have a spacious home.
Bright, cheerful and playful, this teeny beach house by ARQUİTETANDO İDEİAS packs a punch. A simple building built from wood and brick, painted in bright blue and canary yellow it is anything from boring. And on top of that there are hot pink and orange accessories around the home adding to the impact.
Small can afford to be loud—a bigger house could never pull off this look!
And in contrast to the earlier burst of color, this small house is monotone and lacking any color. But it has as much impact as the beach house above. Together, the square proportions, large door, steel exterior walls, concrete entrance way and stone garden it creates quite the futuristic impression.
So whether you make your house bold, or featureless and 'bald', it will be dramatic either way.
Another simple structure, it's the unusual details that make this home note worthy. The severe lines of the covered balcony and sharp angles of the doors and windows make the design modern and unique. Stone walls and garden partitions with manicured hedges keep it fashionable and chic.
Small buildings are some of the most versatile when it comes to decorating. They look great either in one color, or in several bright tones. It's up to you what you like!
While this may not be the smallest house of the bunch, it still isn't sprawling or gigantic. It's the dark wood and architectural shapes that impress us. With it's large flat walls, long balcony front and elementary doors it looks at once basic and sophisticated.
This shape is versatile and a universal design. It's the type of building that will look great whether it has 500 ft² or 5000 ft²!
And our final petite house in the series is a charming little cabin that would be popular with many land owners. Perfect for a hill site, the balcony that runs around the whole house would take advantage of beautiful views. Designed by CABANA ARQUİTETOS, it has a unique roof feature that dips down in the middle, for water drainage. This also means the side walls are larger for more window and door space.
We hope we've shown you today that 'small houses' come in all shapes, sizes and colours, and are just as interesting and innovative as huge architectural projects. We bet you are already planning your very own mini paradise!