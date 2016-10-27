A Small Flat With Many Ideas To Copy

For different reasons a lot of us often end up without much space. Whether it's someone who has moved out of home for the first time and hasn't got many possessions, or if it's an independent soul who likes minimalism and lives in a compact city apartment, or simply because housing is getting smaller and smaller as the world's population increases, many of us have lived, or will in the future, live in a small home.
But just because there isn't much space available doesn't mean your home has to lack character or stylish and innovative features. As they say: necessity is the mother of design, and this compact and charming apartment designed by architects STUDIO FERLAZZO NATOLI proves that statement. Because the space isn't there, the focus in this home is on surfaces, patterns, textiles, touches of color and compact spaces that are well worth copying in your own home.
Let's look closer at how it's all been done.
The main room has to be used for so many different things—cooking, eating, sleeping and relaxing, it's essential to define the different spaces and keep everything organised and neat. White is the best colour to use for all walls, furnishings and cupboards. And having wooden floorboards instead of carpet means it's easier to clean and doesn't feel like a granny flat. Keep surfaces simple and neutral then embellish with details.
A simple and uncluttered exterior is perfectly suited to the small scale of this apartment. Light colors like this white and gray make any space feel bigger, and cute details like the flower pot are exactly the right size for the doors and windows. When you have a tiny home like this, it's better not to pretend that it's something it's not—keep accessories and decorations plain and uncomplicated.
Again it's important to keep all the furniture as simple and non-fussy as possible. Extra frills and pattern just crowd a space, so this white bed base and head board is perfect. A simple bed side table and lamp also keep the room looking as uncluttered as possible. Light colored bedding is essential, but you can afford to add some subtle colors and patterning here.
Unfortunately spaces like this aren't well suited to a lot of art work hanging on the walls. But a flat screen television—yes. It is slim and doesn't take up precious floorspace. If you can, try to hide all cabling as that is always unsightly and messy. Order and functionality is the priority in this apartment.
One of the best features of this home is the kitchenette that folds away behind a concertina door. When closed, it looks like another cupboard and hides all of the pots and pans from sight. When open, it reveals everything you need to make a meal. Each piece has a designated space and stored so you can easily see them. The fridge is also disguised as a cupboard— overall an ingenious design that is worth replicating!
The bathroom tucked in the corner of the apartment is also something special. It's the delicate patterning on the tiles that make this a stand out room. Bathrooms are usually the place to get a bit more creative and louder with colors and patterns, and this fits perfectly with the aesthetic of the rest of the apartment. Wash basin, toilet and bide are all in white, a corner mirror enlarges the space and the shower is positioned perfectly on the side to not waste space.
We hope you will agree that this tiny apartment is full of so many great details and tips that you can also use to create a cozy and delightful home. Sometimes bigger isn't better after all!