A Small Flat With Many Ideas To Copy

For different reasons a lot of us often end up without much space. Whether it's someone who has moved out of home for the first time and hasn't got many possessions, or if it's an independent soul who likes minimalism and lives in a compact city apartment, or simply because housing is getting smaller and smaller as the world's population increases, many of us have lived, or will in the future, live in a small home.

But just because there isn't much space available doesn't mean your home has to lack character or stylish and innovative features. As they say: necessity is the mother of design, and this compact and charming apartment designed by architects STUDIO FERLAZZO NATOLI proves that statement. Because the space isn't there, the focus in this home is on surfaces, patterns, textiles, touches of color and compact spaces that are well worth copying in your own home.

Let's look closer at how it's all been done.