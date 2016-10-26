7 Ideas to expand your house with a small budget

Most home owners or even renters want to make the most of the space they have at home. Unfortunately, the dreams and plans for expansion require a bigger budget than is usually available. But it is not impossible to make your house bigger with only spending a little.
Today we take a look at seven different properties which have done exactly that. They have added on extra square feet without blowing the bank balance, and without altering the existing structure of the house.
Here are a few, simple and cost effective ideas on how you can do the same.
You can build an extension using glass and wood. Level off the ground, build the right foundations, smooth the ground in which the structure will be held, build the framework and walls and add some beautiful windows, and voila!—an extra room that is functional and attractive.
Glass doors, glass walls or large windows are an easy way to expand your house. What is even better is if you can add on a whole room made from glass—like this winter garden. It's suitable for all seasons (beautifully warm during summer, and in winter turn the outside heater on) and it doesn't require much structural building or planning. Bring a bit of the outdoors in!
If you are lucky enough to have high ceilings, then double the amount of space you have by building a mezzanine level. Great to use as an extra storage space, or as a private, cozy sleeping nook. Depending on where your doors and supports are, you can decide how high to build. Just remember to think of the type of ladder you will have, especially if it's leading to a bedroom up top—it needs to be sturdy and safe!
Weather permitting of course, an easy way to expand your living area, is to take it outside. And if you have a patio, terrace or backyard space already, then you are halfway there. If you want a permanent living room outside, then choose waterproof furniture. If it's a temporary idea, then why not choose eye catching chairs like these royal blue ones and a tall lamp, and have a bit of fun?!
Here are some more fantastic ideas on how to make the most of your outdoor space.
Similar to the idea of a winter garden, a room like this can either be connected to the house, or completely separated. It can also be used for many things—a private place to lunch in the sun, or a music room to practice in, a creative studio, a guest bedroom. Keep the structure simple and decorate it according to it's purpose. Add carpet and curtains to keep it cozy, or keep the floor concrete for functionality and durability if it's a work space.
A shed like this one is quick to assemble, weather proof and can be used for a number of things. Whether you are in need of more space to store garden equipment, or simply need an extra room to get messy in (think painting studio, spray booth, or man cave), a kit set shed like this is the ideal solution.
Wood is a relatively inexpensive building material, and perfect for building whole structures from—like this cute and charming mini-house. If your family is rapidly expanding and you don't have the space to build directly onto your house, a self-contained unit like this is what you need. Insulate it well and it can be a compact home for an elderly family member, or provide a bit of privacy for a teenager. Or use it yourself for a bit of luxury accommodation at home.
A structure like this probably requires a bit more than your usual DIY, so enlist the help of professional carpenters or builders to help finish the job.