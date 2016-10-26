7 Ideas to expand your house with a small budget

Most home owners or even renters want to make the most of the space they have at home. Unfortunately, the dreams and plans for expansion require a bigger budget than is usually available. But it is not impossible to make your house bigger with only spending a little.

Today we take a look at seven different properties which have done exactly that. They have added on extra square feet without blowing the bank balance, and without altering the existing structure of the house.

Here are a few, simple and cost effective ideas on how you can do the same.