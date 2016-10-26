Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

7 Ideas to expand your house with a small budget

Genista Jurgens Genista Jurgens
homify Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture
Loading admin actions …

Most home owners or even renters want to make the most of the space they have at home. Unfortunately, the dreams and plans for expansion require a bigger budget than is usually available. But it is not impossible to make your house bigger with only spending a little. 

Today we take a look at seven different properties which have done exactly that. They have added on extra square feet without blowing the bank balance, and without altering the existing structure of the house. 

Here are a few, simple and cost effective ideas on how you can do the same. 

1. Make It In Wood

JARDÍN DE INVIERNO / LIVING EXTERIOR, Mundo Garden Mundo Garden Minimalist conservatory
Mundo Garden

Mundo Garden
Mundo Garden
Mundo Garden

You can build an extension using glass and wood. Level off the ground, build the right foundations, smooth the ground in which the structure will be held, build the framework and walls and add some beautiful windows, and voila!—an extra room that is functional and attractive. 

2. Add A Winter Garden

Wintergarten Wipro Serra, Eco Wintergärten Eco Wintergärten Modern Conservatory
Eco Wintergärten

Eco Wintergärten
Eco Wintergärten
Eco Wintergärten

Glass doors, glass walls or large windows are an easy way to expand your house. What is even better is if you can add on a whole room made from glass—like this winter garden. It's suitable for all seasons (beautifully warm during summer, and in winter turn the outside heater on) and it doesn't require much structural building or planning. Bring a bit of the outdoors in!

3. Double Up

lucía, osb arquitectos osb arquitectos Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
osb arquitectos

osb arquitectos
osb arquitectos
osb arquitectos

If you are lucky enough to have high ceilings, then double the amount of space you have by building a mezzanine level. Great to use as an extra storage space, or as a private, cozy sleeping nook. Depending on where your doors and supports are, you can decide how high to build. Just remember to think of the type of ladder you will have, especially if it's leading to a bedroom up top—it needs to be sturdy and safe! 

4. Create An Outdoor Living Room

homify Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture
homify

homify
homify
homify

Weather permitting of course, an easy way to expand your living area, is to take it outside. And if you have a patio, terrace or backyard space already, then you are halfway there. If you want a permanent living room outside, then choose waterproof furniture. If it's a temporary idea, then why not choose eye catching chairs like these royal blue ones and a tall lamp, and have a bit of fun?!

Here are some more fantastic ideas on how to make the most of your outdoor space. 

5. Permanent Marquee

Valentino Esterni: strutture ed arredo per esterni, Arredo urbano service srl Arredo urbano service srl Garden Greenhouses & pavilions
Arredo urbano service srl

Arredo urbano service srl
Arredo urbano service srl
Arredo urbano service srl

Similar to the idea of a winter garden, a room like this can either be connected to the house, or completely separated. It can also be used for many things—a private place to lunch in the sun, or a music room to practice in, a creative studio, a guest bedroom. Keep the structure simple and decorate it according to it's purpose. Add carpet and curtains to keep it cozy, or keep the floor concrete for functionality and durability if it's a work space. 

6. Multi Functional Shed

Casetas de jardin, Naipex Jardín, S.L.U. Naipex Jardín, S.L.U. Garden Shed
Naipex Jardín, S.L.U.

Naipex Jardín, S.L.U.
Naipex Jardín, S.L.U.
Naipex Jardín, S.L.U.

A shed like this one is quick to assemble, weather proof and can be used for a number of things. Whether you are in need of more space to store garden equipment, or simply need an extra room to get messy in (think painting studio, spray booth, or man cave), a kit set shed like this is the ideal solution. 

7. Your Own Rustic Hideaway

Casetas de jardin, Naipex Jardín, S.L.U. Naipex Jardín, S.L.U. Garden Shed
Naipex Jardín, S.L.U.

Naipex Jardín, S.L.U.
Naipex Jardín, S.L.U.
Naipex Jardín, S.L.U.

Wood is a relatively inexpensive building material, and perfect for building whole structures from—like this cute and charming mini-house. If your family is rapidly expanding and you don't have the space to build directly onto your house, a self-contained unit like this is what you need. Insulate it well and it can be a compact home for an elderly family member, or provide a bit of privacy for a teenager. Or use it yourself for a bit of luxury accommodation at home. 

A structure like this probably requires a bit more than your usual DIY, so enlist the help of professional carpenters or builders to help finish the job.  

A small home gets a Scandinavian makeover
Having an outdoor living room is a great idea! How would you make your own?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks