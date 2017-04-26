The Italian Apartment That Went From Bad To Bellissimo

From furniture, to clothing; from sunglasses to houses, Italian design is world famous. It is known as being high quality, refined, elegant, and luxurious. Unfortunately this apartment didn't live up to the high standard that Italian design is famous for—that was, until it was renovated and reimagined. What began as a gaudy, frumpy and ugly home, is now truly something beautiful.
The Milan based design team at FRANCESCA GRECO have even kept some of the old furniture, incorporating it into the new design and retaining some of that traditional flair alive. In a stunning mix of antique and contemporary styles, this apartment is a perfect example of how Italian design manages to stay rooted in history and tradition, but is also forward thinking. Let's take a closer look at how the two styles complement each other.
You can see from the dirty cream walls and stone patterned floor that this apartment hadn't had a style update in a few decades. And yes, while there are some pretty stunning pieces of furniture (that old bookcase is beautiful, and the emerald and gold chair is a collectors item), when they are all in the room together, it all looks too dated.
But when a couple of the pieces are mixed with modern furniture, then it creates a unique and glamorous room. When the mint and cream patterned sofa and chairs are contrasted with the glass and plastic dining table and chairs it looks dynamic, fresh and contemporary.
Now with only one wall cream, and the rest white, the old fashioned chair doesn't look frumpy or conservative—it becomes a statement piece. Especially contrasted with the ultra-modern black and white modern shelving unit, the chair stands out. The copper jug with greenery in the corner brings the two styles together. Such a unique look!
The living room wasn't the only thing that had been forgotten about since the 1960's. The kitchen was a dark and gloomy mess, covered in antiquated tiles and with cupboards that were covered in horrible laminate. The whole set up badly needed more space, and more light. Let's see what it turned into… .
It's now a bright, stylish and modern place to enjoy cooking, and not to dread it. The oven and range hood in the corner was updated, now featuring lightbulbs to illuminate the corner. The cupboards were replaced, and now have a simple white facade that keep the decor light. The bench top replaced, as were the taps and sink. The old, worn-down tiles are also gone, replaced by modern rectangular tiles that will be fashionable for years to come.
While beautiful in their own right, these cupboards look like they belong in a museum, not a modern home. That dresser is also not the most practical piece of furniture—with so many fiddly parts it would be a pain to use frequently. That cream and green colour combination would almost never look chic or fashionable. Thankfully it didn't stay that way for long.
Easy, stylish, functional, subtle, this is now a useable space that doesn't feel cramped or closed in. And actually, these are the same cupboards, just painted white, and with less of them on the wall. Repainting furniture is a great way of keeping the personality of the furniture alive, but brings them instantly into this decade.
And finally, the master bedroom. The combination of white walls, simple bedside tables, cream linen and delicate floral pillowcases, this is quintessential Italian style. This bedroom is now charming, romantic and sophisticated, just like the rest of the apartment. That dreamy balcony with an unbelievable view is the icing on the cake. It's safe to say this home is no longer 'brutto', but BELLISSIMO!!