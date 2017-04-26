The Italian Apartment That Went From Bad To Bellissimo

From furniture, to clothing; from sunglasses to houses, Italian design is world famous. It is known as being high quality, refined, elegant, and luxurious. Unfortunately this apartment didn't live up to the high standard that Italian design is famous for—that was, until it was renovated and reimagined. What began as a gaudy, frumpy and ugly home, is now truly something beautiful.

The Milan based design team at FRANCESCA GRECO have even kept some of the old furniture, incorporating it into the new design and retaining some of that traditional flair alive. In a stunning mix of antique and contemporary styles, this apartment is a perfect example of how Italian design manages to stay rooted in history and tradition, but is also forward thinking. Let's take a closer look at how the two styles complement each other.