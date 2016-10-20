A Cute Home that is Easy on the Pocket

A visually appealing economical home is something that everyone likes to possess. To have all the present day comforts at your disposal without those burning a hole in your pocket is an ideal situation. And it is exactly what this architectural design is all about- replete with graceful rustic style, this aesthetic home by the Brazil based architects CRIA ARQUITETURA is a lovely abode full of modish charm & clear elegance. All the delicate details, colors & simple textures constituting this rustic home sing tones of supreme comfort that make you feel cozy & protected. Quite a possession, no?
Let us take a closer look and see what this lovely dream has to offer… …
The front facade derives inspiration from the rustic style of architectural design conveyed distinctly by the generous usage of stone and wood. These elements add a unique warmth and homely feel to the brick & cement structure. Hard to miss is the palliative green touch which adds to the mellow & earthy essence to lend a snug character to the unembellished exterior. The greens hanging outside remind you of the European pergolas wherein it serves as a sun shield in addition to enhancing the looks.
The kitchen-dining space has wholesome written all over it. The brick columns making up the walls match with the design of the body of the kitchen counter. A quintessential element of the rustic style is the combination of wicker furniture and wooden planks, and this eclectic space is no exception. Wicker & wrought iron dining chairs, metallic & glass planters, and dining table tops made of wooden planks define the natural flavor of the charming rustic decor. Adding a contemporary hint are the granite counter top, contemporary kitchenware and the clear glass doors & windows. The tasteful wall decor is perfect for highlighting the beauty of local crafts.
As we saw in the previous photo, the kitchen-dining space continues into the lounge; this covered living area opens to the terrace. Rich in rustic character, the plush wicker sofa and wooden coffee table adorn the lounging area. The vibrant cushions in floral prints bring a lot of color and brightness. The absence of loud hues, complicated textures and overtly intricate details indicates undertones of appealing minimalism.
The best part about rustic style is that it is multifaceted & always in fashion. This makes it quite convenient to work with it, in all sorts of combinations. The old wooden top table has been teamed up with ornamental iron chairs to make it the kitchen table. Wooden accents have been employed lavishly for the wall fitted block behind the open racks, door as well as furniture, conveying the versatility of wood. Using different elements for decorative purposes, white kitchen cabinets, glossy counter top, refreshing touch of greenery and sober kitchen wall decor comprise the modern elements tastefully mingling with the traditionally rustic details.
The uniform distribution of constituents imparts this neat and well furnished kitchen a singular grace. An orderly arrangement, well defined space and fundamental elements uplift this kitchen. Note the floor section containing the patterned tiles and hosting the wood & iron dining setting. Transparent glass windows and artificial lights ensure brightness & clarity for a radiantly tidy elegance.
Proper storage units are key to a well organized kitchen. This corner storage-display unit with closed cabinets and open racks is quite handy and a significant contributor to the neat kitchen. The location of this unit is such that the passage through the kitchen space is not hindered. The white kitchen cabinet doors are provided with metal handles to give a refined, modish & delicate touch. This is a good example depicting how this house bears the rustic flavor, leaning onto modern accents.
The inherent charm of simplicity is evident in this delicate bathroom design. Though small, it has all the makings of a wonderful architectural design with every corner being functionally sound. What is interesting is the usage of materials like concrete (the washbasin counter top) and ceramic sanitary ware (the bathroom sink) complementing rustic details of the wooden mirror frame & below sink wooden storage rack. The floor with brownish, patterned matte tiles neatly arranged within a woody border matches the tonality of the bathroom. Planters add the fresh feel. Don’t miss the stylish wall lamp!
