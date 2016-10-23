An Absolutely Gorgeous Family Home

Renovating heritage buildings is a real challenge in that the professional renovators are required to preserve the true essence of the bygone in its renewed contemporary format. This is exactly what the Paris based interior architects & decorators d.mesure were expected to do, when entrusted with revamping this old property in Tuscany. The experts stood up to the challenge and delivered a spectacular Mediterranean style house. Though remodeled, the family home has its originality intact in a thoughtfully aesthetic interior design which carefully blends the different influences, accents and time periods.

