An Absolutely Gorgeous Family Home

Renovating heritage buildings is a real challenge in that the professional renovators are required to preserve the true essence of the bygone in its renewed contemporary format. This is exactly what the Paris based interior architects & decorators d.mesure were expected to do, when entrusted with revamping this old property in Tuscany. The experts stood up to the challenge and delivered a spectacular Mediterranean style house. Though remodeled, the family home has its originality intact in a thoughtfully aesthetic interior design which carefully blends the different influences, accents and time periods.
Replete with the perfect balance between traditional & modern elements, this home bears an architectural design typical to this particular region. Consequently, a lavish swimming pool with loungers also adds to the spectacle of this lovely marvel of remodeling. In this view, we can better appreciate the architectural design sitting pretty in this mind blowing landscape.
This beautiful Mediterranean house with an elegant & imposing facade in stone looks no less than a picture postcard. The spectacular surroundings add to the charming legacy that lives on with this visual treat. The essence of the bygone era is beautifully blended with the current flavors, that gets reflected in the lovely outdoor setting with the dining table set and the lounge brilliantly executed with the combination of bright cushions, seats and stones- a truly inviting set up full of snug warmth.
Moving inside, the singular allure of the exterior is maintained as we enter the interior spaces. This living room brilliantly merges recent and olden decor styles, credit to the room planner. With the minimalist staircase leading to the upper level, we can see how modernity gets integrated with the old stone wall to create a stunning vista. The living room decor and architecture murmur rustic notes with contemporary élan. The cordial essence inside along with the lingering glory of the days long gone have been further elevated to create a modish tonality. Look at the wall decor!
Well well well… .Where do I start? Everything about this kitchen-dining space is beyond words. The gorgeous combination of metal and stone give this modern kitchen a new dimension altogether. What a splendid stone arch!
The harmonious union of vintage and contemporary in this space decorated in a revamped rustic style makes it unique. Interesting details like the jazzy dining table, pot shaped pendant lights, glass utensils shaped like laboratory glassware and metallic kitchen ware decorate this smartly planned area.
This well lit commodious bedroom is a versatile room serving more than one purposes- the simple home office space created against the bedstead, the wall-side high bed/ divan with storage solutions and of course, the cozy pad of relaxation that it formally is. The simple, sober & appealing architecture as well as the bedroom decor offer a visual delight. The crude wooden ceiling beams look refreshing. Don't miss the box toilet!
This bedroom has been thoughtfully planned so as to bring out the grand proportions of the entire space. For this very reason, the bed is positioned at the center of the room to allow maximum possible ease of movement, getting a functionally sound room in the process.
This bright & pleasant hued kids’ bedroom is definitely something you shouldn’t miss having a look at. The exquisite roof framing and exposed beams are reminiscent of the wonderful heritage carefully preserved in this modern home. The stylish bunk beds provide plenty of scope for storage & display, freeing up lots of floor & wall space, to allow the children to play & scatter at will while keeping the room tidy.