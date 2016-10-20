15 fantastic front doors and gates!

The front door of the house is a golden opportunity that can be exploited to express your personality and give your guests a little taste of your personal style that can be expected in the rest of your home's design. In addition, the front door or gate of the house can function as a focal point to attract the eyes of your neighbors.

The front door can tell a lot about your house and those who inhabit it. It is that first impression you give to outsiders of the home, and as we all know (cliche, but true), first impressions last. This is more than enough reason for you to spend a decent amount of time on considering what your front door should look like, and planning a feature that is sure to match your design style and personal taste.

Therefore, we here at homify bring you 15 great front door & gate ideas which can function as inspiration for deciding on your own. Let's begin!