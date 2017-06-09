Modern houses: 5 gorgeous small cozy homes

For those who like a more traditional feel, this can still be achieved when designing a small home. Using classic lines and materials, such as stucco and brick, you can achieve a more traditional home feel. This home also uses the bottom half of the home to features a lot of windows, inset with gray concrete around, to give the house more natural lighting and dimension. The upper part of the home is clean so that it can portray more of the traditional feel of the home. Wooden verandas on the front and sides of the home allow the homeowner to incorporate vines and flowers into the facade of the home in order to add to the traditional atmosphere of the home. An extensive outdoor area also makes the home seem larger than it is and gives people the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors!

Which one of the small cozy homes would you like to call your own? Or is your small house even more beautiful?