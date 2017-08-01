Rustic interior: 8 kitchens that you need to see

Kitchens are no longer what they once were: areas of the house we only entered to prepare meals. In time gone by, these rooms of the house were primarily functional and not meant for spending much time in otherwise.

In the past, kitchens were furnished just enough so that the functionality was the order of the day without giving attention to decorative details or innovative designs. Today, the story is different. Kitchens inspire various activities within its walls, and not only the culinary, work-related tasks traditionally associated with the space, but also study or family recreation. What it does is that through good taste, it has preserved a warmth that invites you to stay and feel comfortable.

When we get into particulars, the rustic design style is an excellent medium which many choose to preserve this spirit of the kitchen. Here are 8 examples to prove it…