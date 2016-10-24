Your browser is out-of-date.

10 modern bathrooms to make you want to revamp your own!

Collezione 2012, NEUTRA DESIGN NEUTRA DESIGN Bathroom
Is your bathroom a little old fashioned? Have you been putting off renovating it, because you think it will be an enormous task? Well if you have, we think you need to prepare yourself to feel renewed vigor for interior design, as the bathrooms we are showing you today will get your creative juices flowing like nothing else! When you see what talented bathroom designers are putting together, we know you'll want in on the action, so let's see some of these brilliant spaces!

1. A vision in white

The contrast of the beautiful, dazzling white suite items and walls against the warm wooden floor and sink plinth is absolutely hypnotic! What a way to keep things simple and bright, without looking stark!

2. Pastel perfection

The use of patterned pastel tiles here is inspired and looks utterly charming. Adding just enough color to be warm and to work well with the wooden counter, they are so different!

3. Deliciously dark

Dark wood really does make a space pop and coupled with rich mosaic tiles here, it looks utterly amazing. Simple features keep things nice and contemporary, leaving those tiles to really take center stage.

4. Cool concrete

You might not have ever thought about a concrete bath and stone-clad walls in your bathroom, but we bet you're considering it now! Pared back and natural, this space feels so zen!

5. Vibrant tones

If you thought that modern bathroom had to be plain white, think again! Daring use of bold color really taps into a contemporary vibe and whether you choose to experiment with furniture, a floor or both, it looks great!

6. Ultimate simplicity

With nothing more than what's needed in here, this is modern minimalism at its best! The neutral colors are a real treat too and lend themselves to more interesting material options.

7. Highlight a key feature

This bathroom is everything! Choosing to make a central feature of the shower is genius and would work in even tiny spaces, so this translates into an easy to copy style! That wood finish is so cool!

8. Monochrome madness

If bright colors aren't for you, perhaps patterns are? Choose geometric tiles to create a really eye-catching and modern feature wall and don't be afraid to clash them!

9. As open as can be

The lack of shower screen here is brilliant and keeps the room as a whole looking so modern! The simple décor really ads to the effect too!

10. All about shapes

The mix of shapes in this bathroom is staggering, but somehow, they all work. Creating a modern matrix of tactile additions, we love the overall feel of the room. 

If you're keen to see even more great bathrooms, take a look at this Ideabook: 10 ingenious storage solutions for your tiny bathroom.

Are you ready to take on a bathroom revamp now? Tell us in the comment section! 

