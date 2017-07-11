If you're thinking about commissioning an architect to design you your dream home, take a look at what we think is an inspiring home! Not the largest house that you will ever see, it manages to incorporate clever design, good ideas and fantastic style, despite not having a huge footprint and we think you might be shocked at what you can do with a smaller home. We've looked at the modern kitchen, luxurious bathroom and fabulous finishing touches and decided to highlight our top 6 inclusions, so we hope you enjoy them!
Interior design: a house with 6 amazing ideas to copy!
Location really is everything, so if you are building a new home, make sure that you find the perfect spot that won't get overcrowded. Buying a sizeable plot is a great idea, if your budget can stretch to it, just to ensure you always have some breathing space.
There are some amazing materials being used in house building now and many of them are designed to be reasonably priced and more eco-friendly. From galvanised roofs to recycled plastic eco-tiles, you have a wealth of exciting new innovations to choose from, if you are building from scratch.
In smaller homes, a plain interior can help to make them feel a lot bigger, but if you want to add in some funky touches and personal design, we think that statement wallpaper is the way to go! Easy to hang and remove, it can create a feature wall in minutes, while not shrinking the wider space.
Even if the rest of your home is as retro as they come, a modern kitchen will be a great investment, as it will make your life exponentially easier. New appliances, with lengthy guarantees and good energy efficiency will save you money in the long run, so don't be afraid to invest a little in the kitchen.
Where you put your dining room or a dining table can be critical in terms of how your house functions. We think this house has done it exactly right, with the table adjacent to the kitchen, for easy food transportation and a more sociable vibe. Keeping the furniture itself pale is a real touch of genius too, as it feels smaller!
So many people negate a spacious bathroom because they want other rooms to be bigger and more luxurious, but we really love the way this house has sought to make the most of the communal bathing space. It's a necessary room, so why not actually try to make it somewhere you enjoy being? It makes perfect sense, when you stop and think about it.
