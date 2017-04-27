12 ways to add texture to your walls

You can create amazing home transformations with your walls. Even just a change of color could make you feel like you are in a completely different space. A simple way to enhance your decor is by paying some attention to the way your walls look and even feel. Texture is important especially if you want to create a certain effect.
Let's take a look at these 12 walls to make your home stand out!
Raw materials such as brick can contribute a great deal of personality to your home environment. Bricks are charming because they are irregular and with each of them being different, comprised of a different shade or texture, your house is guaranteed to have the appearance of a chic urban factory.
Wood provides warmth and it is the sort of material that goes perfectly with any decor. Its versatility is easily adapted to any space. You can choose from modern, rustic, country and everything you choose can be polished or placed on the wall raw which will surely complement your choice in decor.
If you love rustic or country decor, you will want to live in this house!
In this design, the tiles have a textured effect and are made up of different materials such as metallic which gives off an ideal brightness, to dark tones which are earthy and neutral. When coupled with some plants, the environment comes to life.
If you love nature, you'll love this option. Vertical gardens are a great way to add greenery to your home and they certainly give some texture to your walls and surfaces—bringing with them the best of nature.
Having a cozy space with lots of character is what you get with natural stone walls. Natural materials give character to the space, filling them with much strength and dynamism.
If you're on a budget, artificial stone could be a good choice to add color to your room and give your walls some texture.
If you like the contemporary look, there is nothing better than 3D panels. Its advantages are many, not only the aesthetic value it adds to your home, but also because you can experiment with lighting to bring out the texture of the wall.
PVC is so versatile; its fits anywhere, it is resistant to moisture and easy to maintain. Not to mention the countless designs it comes in.
When it comes to rooms like the kitchen or bathroom, you might like to choose some embossed tiles. Easy to clean and maintain whilst also being durable, they suit almost any wall and any space.
Gypsum boards are multi-functional because with them we can separate environments and also contribute aesthetically to any space. With a myriad of designs to choose from, any effect can be achieved!
Textured walls stand out, but if you add color to them, you are surely to highlight their unique designs. In a modern apartment, the wall is accentuated with color and just the right amount of lighting.
This padded wall design stands out in this bedroom. The texture is both luxurious and royal; creating a sensual effect. The space if further glorified by gentle lighting and the opulent decor is a real treat.