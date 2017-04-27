Your browser is out-of-date.

12 ways to add texture to your walls

Encinos, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Industrial style dining room
You can create amazing home transformations with your walls. Even just a change of color could make you feel like you are in a completely different space. A simple way to enhance your decor is by paying some attention to the way your walls look and even feel. Texture is important especially if you want to create a certain effect. 

Let's take a look at these 12 walls to make your home stand out!

1. Raw material

Encinos, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Industrial style dining room
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

Raw materials such as brick can contribute a great deal of personality to your home environment. Bricks are charming because they are irregular and with each of them being different, comprised of a different shade or texture, your house is guaranteed to have the appearance of a chic urban factory.

2. Warm wood

Casa Basaltica, grupoarquitectura grupoarquitectura Media room
grupoarquitectura

Wood provides warmth and it is the sort of material that goes perfectly with any decor. Its versatility is easily adapted to any space. You can choose from modern, rustic, country and everything you choose can be polished or placed on the wall raw which will surely complement your choice in decor. 

If you love rustic or country decor, you will want to live in this house!

3. Textured tiles

CasaCor | 2012 | Arqtª Camila Rosa e Juliana Valias, Folha Paisagismo Folha Paisagismo Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Folha Paisagismo

In this design, the tiles have a textured effect and are made up of different materials such as metallic which gives off an ideal brightness, to dark tones which are earthy and neutral. When coupled with some plants, the environment comes to life. 

4. Natural wall

MUROS VERDES , GREEN MARKET DECO S.A. DE C.V. GREEN MARKET DECO S.A. DE C.V. Classic style houses Synthetic Green
GREEN MARKET DECO S.A. DE C.V.

If you love nature, you'll love this option. Vertical gardens are a great way to add greenery to your home and they certainly give some texture to your walls and surfaces—bringing with them the best of nature. 

5. Natural stone

Portfolio, guido anacker photographie guido anacker photographie Living room
guido anacker photographie

Having a cozy space with lots of character is what you get with natural stone walls. Natural materials give character to the space, filling them with much strength and dynamism.

6. Artificial stone

homify Walls Red
homify

If you're on a budget, artificial stone could be a good choice to add color to your room and give your walls some texture. 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Contemporary design

Paredes 3D, A EXCLUSIVA - Sustainable Buildings Materials A EXCLUSIVA - Sustainable Buildings Materials Walls & flooringWall tattoos Natural Fibre White
A EXCLUSIVA—Sustainable Buildings Materials

If you like the contemporary look, there is nothing better than 3D panels. Its advantages are many, not only the aesthetic value it adds to your home, but also because you can experiment with lighting to bring out the texture of the wall.

8. PVC walls

Apartamento compacto, moderno e clean, Studio² Studio² Modern Dining Room Wood effect
Studio²

PVC is so versatile; its fits anywhere, it is resistant to moisture and easy to maintain. Not to mention the countless designs it comes in.

9. Embossed tiles

Willowa Aleja, NA NO WO ARCHITEKCI NA NO WO ARCHITEKCI Walls
NA NO WO ARCHITEKCI

When it comes to rooms like the kitchen or bathroom, you might like to choose some embossed tiles. Easy to clean and maintain whilst also being durable, they suit almost any wall and any space.

10. Gypsum boards

Departamento CGB , ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea Modern Dining Room
ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea

Gypsum boards are multi-functional because with them we can separate environments and also contribute aesthetically to any space. With a myriad of designs to choose from, any effect can be achieved!

11. Texture and color

Paredes 3D, A EXCLUSIVA - Sustainable Buildings Materials A EXCLUSIVA - Sustainable Buildings Materials Walls & flooringWall tattoos Natural Fibre White
A EXCLUSIVA—Sustainable Buildings Materials

Textured walls stand out, but if you add color to them, you are surely to highlight their unique designs. In a modern apartment, the wall is accentuated with color and just the right amount of lighting. 

12. Padded walls

Departamento GC, kababie arquitectos kababie arquitectos Modern Bedroom
kababie arquitectos

This padded wall design stands out in this bedroom. The texture is both luxurious and royal; creating a sensual effect. The space if further glorified by gentle lighting and the opulent decor is a real treat.

Planning the perfect home
Which wall do you think has the best effect? Tell us in the comment section!

