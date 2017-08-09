Simple, but stunning: A minimalist home to fall in love with

Simplicity: the central idea and primary force behind the movement of Japanese minimalism. Minimalism is the art of stripping things down to their essential element—as it was in literature, art and all other aesthetic fields, so too in the realms of architecture and interior design. Minimalism finds its roots in the the Japanese traditional culture of Zen, a philosophy which, through a range of conventions and ideas surrounding the idea of simplicity, helps achieve and transmit ideas of freedom, life force, and the easy flow of energy (which is more or less what we're all trying to achieve in our homes).

Today on homify, we're getting our Zen on with a compelling look at the work of Nobuyoshi Hayashi, a heavily minimalism-influenced Japanese architect from Nagoya City, the largest largest city in the Chūbu region of Japan. Hayashi's House of Moriyama is an artful example of modern Japanese minimalism at play.