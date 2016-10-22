5 modern houses (with floor plans) that will inspire you to design yours

The blueprint created by the architects is the backbone of any home. This framework is the base, on which you can build the home of your dreams. The role of an architect is indispensable for the coordinated implementation of any residential project—it is the architect who incorporates your vision & wishes into his/ her ideas to present you with your ideal snug pad.

With this ideabook, we at homify offer you a sneak peek into five contemporary homes that impress with their inspiring floor plans & their excellent execution. Exemplifying tasteful modern architecture, these 5 houses have been built upon a framework of modish elegance & sophisticated practicality that perfectly nail the brief of the clients’ dream home. Have a look!