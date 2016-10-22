Spice up your kitchen with these 8 cost-effective ideas!

The kitchen out of your dreams doesn't have to be large, nor does it have to be fully equipped with the latest state-of-the-art appliances and utensils, but it is important that it feels like home to you. A way in which you can create a sense of homeliness is by applying simple, practical and inexpensive ideas to create the kitchen of your dreams. Today we will show you 8 marvelous ideas for small kitchens so that you can make your kitchen better and make it represent your individual style.
Let's take a look!
If you are looking for ways to spice up your kitchen but don't feel like spending a fortune, all you need is a patch of wall. You can select your favorite tiles and make them stand out in your kitchen. Rather than covering everything in tiles, make the wall into a feature wall—and paint the rest of the kitchen in a color that suits your choice of tiles. It won't cost you a fortune to solicit the help of a tiler for a few hours, or you can go for a tile mosaic which has already been pieced together and only requires installation.
If you have a small kitchen and especially if it is rather plain, you can select a few simple pieces of furniture to bring some life into the area. In this example, a simple table and two aqua colored chairs, along with the industrial-style light bulbs above the dining table are all that you really need to make a room feel special.
If your kitchen is dim and if there is not much natural light seeping in, you might like to invest in some light sources to bring the best out of your furniture. In this instance, the simple ceiling lamps and the LED lights under the kitchen cabinets are all that is needed to illuminate this chic kitchen.
Small kitchens tend to feel congested but if you are a fan of rustic displays or you simply love your cups and bowls, why not choose some simple shelving on which to place your favorite items. The shelves help to free up the drawers, while the decorative items give your kitchen a warm rustic feel.
Another way to free up your kitchen cabinets is by creating hanging space for your pots and pans. In this example, the wood on the back wall makes the kitchen warm and country-like while helping to order some of the chaos that resides in even the most organized kitchens. The kitchen has become orderly and simple—and on the plus side you will never have to go looking for that particular pan again.
No matter how big or small your kitchen is, making the best of what you have is important so that you don't feel overwhelmed when you are preparing your favorite meals. This kitchen is superb, not only because of its eclectic taste and decorative elements, but also because it is bursting with color and taking full advantage of the wall space. The result is clearly organized and very stylish.
These high yet transparent shelves create the illusion of space in this small kitchen. Rather than having closed units which tend to sometimes create more clutter—these shelves are fully aligned with the rest of the decor and visually create an air of grandeur. You also see everything you have before you get the ladder!
We don't sit at the dining table the whole time we are in our kitchens, and this innovative design has enabled us to have a choice between having the table out or folding it away for later. This retro kitchen shows us that space-saving ideas are constantly evolving to keep up with our budgets and lifestyles.