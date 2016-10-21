Your browser is out-of-date.

A 180 degree turn for this home

LTAB/LAB/OPENSPACE, LTAB/LAB STUDIO LTAB/LAB STUDIO Modern Living Room
When you see how bare and lacking in life this apartment was, and then you see what it is now—you will be inspired to do something about your own home, especially if it is in need of a revamp. Created and curated by interior architects LTAB / LAB STUDIO, this apartment needed a space for storage urgently and we will show you just how the team behind the project made use of some very usable space in the kitchen which you never even imagined was there. The apartment went from being dull and bare to an urban space with plenty to offer. 

Let's take a peep!

Before: A bare room

This is what the area looked like before they started work. One large, empty space with not a lot of light. There was also a clear lacking in cupboards or storage areas, and this can be a huge problem when it comes to small apartments especially. 

But let's see how the design team managed to overcome these difficulties!

After: bright and modern

You probably didn't expect this result; but as we can see the kitchen fits perfectly in the corner and the dining table is positioned in a lovely bright area.

Before: making room for storage

On the back wall, the interior architects made room for a wall-cupboard by allowing for three accessible entrances via the kitchen. The area is designed as a pantry and storage space which you can walk in to freely. 

After: fully usable

They created the utility room and pantry cupboards by raising walls and installing stylish sliding doors on the back wall of the kitchen. The whole area feels urban, spacious and chic.

What a result!

This is the result after the renovations. A modern and well-lit space consisting of a living room, kitchen and dining area. A fresh and young place, where darker furniture is combined with elements of light colors and lime green tones. 

Up close and personal

The dining area is fully usable and the decor fits the personality of the apartment. 

From this perspective the visible panels which are decorated with a special adhesive paper, cover the larder rooms made in the wall. A simple strategy that has made it possible to equip the living area with comfortable spaces for storing everything you need whilst giving the room extra character.

Decor

The color chosen for the decor is a beautiful white, along with dark tones for some of the furnishings with intermittent lime green. The space feels visually large and the kitchen and living areas blend together harmoniously. 

Open space

The kitchen became a lovely area to entertain in and surely the guests will be amazed by the transformation of a bare and dull space to a well decorated apartment in which light and gentle tones thrive. The results are brilliant and if you are interested in more projects like this one, take a look at another small home that is big on style!

What did you think of the storage ideas in this apartment? 

