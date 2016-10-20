Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

These 10 amazing stairs will leave you awestruck

press profile homify press profile homify
Helical glass staircase around giant fish tank, Diapo Diapo Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Loading admin actions …

Staircases do more than what they are outlined to do and you may never have imagined them to also be objects of pure and immaculate design. 

We will show you how staircases have the potential to transform any home. When the interior architects combine their ideas with innovative interior design, the result is certainly something striking. Here are 10 stairs, ten new concepts and ten ways to climb up and come down! So follow us to see beautiful staircases that do more than what they were intended for. 

Come and get inspired. 

1. An aquarium at the center

Helical glass staircase around giant fish tank Diapo Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Diapo

Helical glass staircase around giant fish tank

Diapo
Diapo
Diapo

This staircase goes beyond our imaginations because it functions as a piece of artwork amidst the staircase. The stairs are curved and go around the aquarium which is at the center of the room. The transparency of the space leaves enough light for plants and fish and can be viewed from any angle. Once again LED fixtures work to illuminate the space giving off futuristic undertones. 

2. Sparkling in glass

​A single-flight cantilever staircase crafted in toughened, laminated glass Railing London Ltd Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Glass stairs,glass staircases,cantilever stairs,cantilever glass treads,floating glass stairs,floating treads,glass handrail
Railing London Ltd

​A single-flight cantilever staircase crafted in toughened, laminated glass

Railing London Ltd
Railing London Ltd
Railing London Ltd

This staircase is made from laminated and tempered glass. When you realize that it has no handrail, you also realize that it is a floating ladder. Effortless and seemingly weightless, the design is made to make you feel like climbing up is a breeze. The wall is lit by LED lamps which illuminate the whole stair area, whilst the wood around makes the space look elegant and beautiful.

3. Open air

Primrose Hill - modern luxury kitchen featuring Porcel-Thin polished white 120x60cm porcelain tiles homify Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Tiles White
homify

Primrose Hill—modern luxury kitchen featuring Porcel-Thin polished white 120x60cm porcelain tiles

homify
homify
homify

This modern staircase is set in beautiful glass walls and large skylights, making full use of natural light to enhance the accuracy of your drawn lines. It is amazing how the strokes in black color and the delicacy of the staircase give an impressive result for the environment. 

4. Elegant

Spiral staircase to the mezzanine Railing London Ltd Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Railing London Ltd

Spiral staircase to the mezzanine

Railing London Ltd
Railing London Ltd
Railing London Ltd

This spiral staircase is proof that certain designs are created to gain immortality. The classic combination of wooden steps with the addition of black color can provide an excellent composition in any space, making sure of a result that is both elegant and beautiful. 

5. Like an art studio

Glass House, Martin Gardner Photography Martin Gardner Photography Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Martin Gardner Photography

Glass House

Martin Gardner Photography
Martin Gardner Photography
Martin Gardner Photography

This industrial-style staircase is complemented with glass which functions as a handrail. The simplicity of the lines and their perpendicular position with respect to other glass plates in the ceiling make the environment look like a beautiful art gallery.  

6. Creative

Canford Cliffs, Poole, Dorset, David James Architects & Partners Ltd David James Architects & Partners Ltd Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
David James Architects &amp; Partners Ltd

Canford Cliffs, Poole, Dorset

David James Architects & Partners Ltd
David James Architects &amp; Partners Ltd
David James Architects & Partners Ltd

This staircase is modern, minimalist and artistic. The wooden staircase is made up of parts which suggest an easy transition from one step to the next, further infused with light coming from the LED lighting, the steps merge the wood tones with the lighter parts for an incredibly charming result.

Lighting certainly can brighten up any space!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Curvy

Luxury Staircase, Haldane UK Haldane UK Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Haldane UK

Luxury Staircase

Haldane UK
Haldane UK
Haldane UK

This dignified staircase gives a special charm to the home. Luxurious and curvy, the lines of the handrail are something to marvel at; they seem to join at the beginning of the stairs and then unravel towards the top providing a very interesting space to move in. 

8. So many purposes

Traditional Cut String painted staircase with an Oak Handrail and carved Brackets., Buscott Woodworking Buscott Woodworking Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Buscott Woodworking

Traditional Cut String painted staircase with an Oak Handrail and carved Brackets.

Buscott Woodworking
Buscott Woodworking
Buscott Woodworking

One of the observations that the architecture has been expanding increasingly are multiple ways of using spaces. In this multi-functional design the stairs also hold up the bookshelf underneath making for a modern and stylish additional storage space. 

9. Follow the lines

Mermaids - A home by the sea, Trewin Design Architects Trewin Design Architects Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs White
Trewin Design Architects

Mermaids—A home by the sea

Trewin Design Architects
Trewin Design Architects
Trewin Design Architects

In this hallway, we can see how the clever use of lines leading to the stairway is also a visual introduction to the elevated platform at the top of the stairs which leads to yet another set of stairs. The result is a bright area gently lit with the skylights on the ceiling. 

10. Industrial meets rustic

The hallway and stairs at ​the Old Hall in Suffolk Nash Baker Architects Ltd Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Wood
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

The hallway and stairs at ​the Old Hall in Suffolk

Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

This magical space is lit by LED lamps which are embedded in the gap between the steps and the side wall. The decorative pieces such as the white shabby chic wood held up by a set of bricks create an exciting and creative space perfect for an urban home.

A stunning home with a unique decor
Which of these staircases would suit your home? Tell us in the comment section! 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks