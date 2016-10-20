These 10 amazing stairs will leave you awestruck

Staircases do more than what they are outlined to do and you may never have imagined them to also be objects of pure and immaculate design.
We will show you how staircases have the potential to transform any home. When the interior architects combine their ideas with innovative interior design, the result is certainly something striking. Here are 10 stairs, ten new concepts and ten ways to climb up and come down! So follow us to see beautiful staircases that do more than what they were intended for.
Come and get inspired.
This staircase goes beyond our imaginations because it functions as a piece of artwork amidst the staircase. The stairs are curved and go around the aquarium which is at the center of the room. The transparency of the space leaves enough light for plants and fish and can be viewed from any angle. Once again LED fixtures work to illuminate the space giving off futuristic undertones.
This staircase is made from laminated and tempered glass. When you realize that it has no handrail, you also realize that it is a floating ladder. Effortless and seemingly weightless, the design is made to make you feel like climbing up is a breeze. The wall is lit by LED lamps which illuminate the whole stair area, whilst the wood around makes the space look elegant and beautiful.
This modern staircase is set in beautiful glass walls and large skylights, making full use of natural light to enhance the accuracy of your drawn lines. It is amazing how the strokes in black color and the delicacy of the staircase give an impressive result for the environment.
This spiral staircase is proof that certain designs are created to gain immortality. The classic combination of wooden steps with the addition of black color can provide an excellent composition in any space, making sure of a result that is both elegant and beautiful.
This industrial-style staircase is complemented with glass which functions as a handrail. The simplicity of the lines and their perpendicular position with respect to other glass plates in the ceiling make the environment look like a beautiful art gallery.
This staircase is modern, minimalist and artistic. The wooden staircase is made up of parts which suggest an easy transition from one step to the next, further infused with light coming from the LED lighting, the steps merge the wood tones with the lighter parts for an incredibly charming result.
Lighting certainly can brighten up any space!
This dignified staircase gives a special charm to the home. Luxurious and curvy, the lines of the handrail are something to marvel at; they seem to join at the beginning of the stairs and then unravel towards the top providing a very interesting space to move in.
One of the observations that the architecture has been expanding increasingly are multiple ways of using spaces. In this multi-functional design the stairs also hold up the bookshelf underneath making for a modern and stylish additional storage space.
In this hallway, we can see how the clever use of lines leading to the stairway is also a visual introduction to the elevated platform at the top of the stairs which leads to yet another set of stairs. The result is a bright area gently lit with the skylights on the ceiling.
This magical space is lit by LED lamps which are embedded in the gap between the steps and the side wall. The decorative pieces such as the white shabby chic wood held up by a set of bricks create an exciting and creative space perfect for an urban home.