This sad cottage gets a boost of life & style

You will love the transformation of this German-style bungalow, from a mediocre dwelling to a contemporary oasis with breathtaking views. The architects worked with the already established foundation of this home, but they added so much more that it is hard to believe it is the same home. Not only was the exterior completely restored in a stunning make-over, you will love what the interior decorators did with the interior too!
Join us to see how this old outdated home got a boost of style!
This seventies style bungalow is built in a very typical fashion. It is a house which you would find in any German suburb because of its simplistic design with strong foundations. Whilst the house itself is quite plain, it is still a quaint residence with a lot to offer. German architectural firm RK NEXT ARCHITEKTEN decided to sprinkle some magic on it!
From the exterior we can see that the house underwent some serious transformation, setting a new trend in design. The designers used wood wall panels (wall cladding) to lay on its facade and galvanized iron for the door frames, window frames and other accessories. The result is a very stylish and instant upgrade.
A cement paved path is both practical and good-looking. Some plants and flowers have been planted next to the front door and the exterior which is well integrated with its surrounding landscape.
What a great match between house and land!
I bet you didn't see this coming! We can fully take in what this house has to offer by looking at it from this angle. The back of the home is most appealing and contemporary and there are so many exciting features; from the balcony to the back yard, to the large window which is folded over the back and the side of the house allowing full views of its surrounds. So many spots to choose from when you are wanting a leisurely evening drinking tea and reading a book.
From this angle you can see the large floor to ceiling window which takes center stage in this home. It allows breathtaking views of the scenery and plenty of light into the home. What an absolute delight!
The dining room is a site to see, and the designers chose rich colors and modern ergonomic chairs along with a bold ceiling which is lined with artificial turf for effect. The cube chairs follow suit and the space comes alive in white and green tones, with just the right amount of light to make you feel like you are outdoors in the sunshine.
The house also has a little corner dedicated to the bookworms and those who work from home. Offering a quiet reading space and a very comfortable setting to work in, there is plenty of light coming in from all angles too.