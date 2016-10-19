Your browser is out-of-date.

Couple builds their home in 540 ft² with love and little budget!

홍제동 개미마을 주택 프로젝트, OBBA OBBA Modern Living Room
We invite you to come with us to Seoul, Korea to see the exciting results of a couple's dream home. The young couple invested their savings into this home but it was a challenge for the architects to achieve the couple's vision on a limited budget. Designed by South Korea based firm Obba, the team had to overcome difficulties of the terrain which was on an incline to bring this 540 ft² project into a reality where every single detail was an exercise in meticulous planning. 

Dreaming of a new home is a common goal for any couple, but when you run into financial difficulties and the building of your new home comes to a standstill—hiring an architect with a vision who works on your budget is like a whole new dream come true. 

Let's see how this dream was actualized. 

The perfect house

홍제동 개미마을 주택 프로젝트, OBBA OBBA
The desired home for the young couple was conceived to provide enough space on each of the two floors. The high slope region required special precautions for the structure that was created. Comfort and simplicity, with small social areas, a bedroom and a small patio complete this project.

A dream come true

홍제동 개미마을 주택 프로젝트, OBBA OBBA Modern Houses
Set on a small steep street, this house is born out of creative thinking on a budget. The land on which it stands slopes but it is nevertheless a solid base for the home. In this image, its perimeter wall is still apparent and we can see that the cement prevails. On the one side we see straight and narrow dimensions which provide a path to the upper floor. The house fits perfectly in the space which has been carefully sectioned out—and despite the tight dimensions, it certainly adds something fresh and innovative to the street on which it stands. 

Meticulous planning

홍제동 개미마을 주택 프로젝트, OBBA OBBA Modern Living Room
The simplicity of the exterior mimics the interior space which is carefully executed to provide enough room to fit all the necessities. The house feels social yet holds enough space for relaxation. The highlight undoubtedly goes to the floor of the living room, designed to be suspended above the ground but at kitchen height. This design allows residents to eat while sitting on the floor. The wooden bar area and the white walls surrounding the counter-top define the framework perfectly whilst also making room for suspended cabinets. Beside the shelves there is also a space for storage. 

Interior monologue

홍제동 개미마을 주택 프로젝트, OBBA OBBA Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Here we can see the close relationship between the spaces. There is vertical wall on which there are shelves that form a ladder to mimic the flight of steps beside them—the connection between the spaces and floors is readily felt! Each space is fully utilized; each space is absolutely unique.  

Use of space

홍제동 개미마을 주택 프로젝트, OBBA OBBA Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Note the pantry! Organization and space-utilization are top priorities in this home and we can see how this unit fits perfectly into the space provided. The wooden structure is large and its vertical height provides a decorative element to the rest of the kitchen which is predominantly white. 

Natural and entertaining

홍제동 개미마을 주택 프로젝트, OBBA OBBA Modern Living Room
The home provides plenty of natural light due to the large doors which offer a view of the neighborhood. What also draws our attention to the clever use of color and space is the laminate flooring and white walls, as well as the projector which is aimed above the door and creates a homely and relaxed feeling in this living room.

If you are intrigued by small homes, take a look at this small home that is big on style!

What do you think of the floor which also functions as a kitchen seat? 

