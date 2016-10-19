Couple builds their home in 540 ft² with love and little budget!

We invite you to come with us to Seoul, Korea to see the exciting results of a couple's dream home. The young couple invested their savings into this home but it was a challenge for the architects to achieve the couple's vision on a limited budget. Designed by South Korea based firm Obba, the team had to overcome difficulties of the terrain which was on an incline to bring this 540 ft² project into a reality where every single detail was an exercise in meticulous planning.

Dreaming of a new home is a common goal for any couple, but when you run into financial difficulties and the building of your new home comes to a standstill—hiring an architect with a vision who works on your budget is like a whole new dream come true.

Let's see how this dream was actualized.