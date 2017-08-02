Interior Design: 6 Most Common Kitchen Design Mistakes to avoid

Kitchen, arguably the most important part of a home, is its pulsating heart. A major chunk of our time at home is spent in the kitchen. Big or small, the kitchen is always treated as a special part of the home and as such, it needs a very thoughtful design with really meticulous execution. It is no surprise that an entire group of professionals, the kitchen planners, dedicate their craft to create & furnish the kitchen in the best possible manner- aesthetically as well as functionally.

These kitchen experts list out 6 most common design mistakes that need to be avoided to end up with absolutely practical smart kitchens that do not disappoint on looks either. Let's take a look at what they have to say!