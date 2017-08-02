Your browser is out-of-date.

Interior Design: 6 Most Common Kitchen Design Mistakes to avoid

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
homify KitchenTables & chairs
Kitchen, arguably the most important part of a home, is its pulsating heart. A major chunk of our time at home is spent in the kitchen. Big or small, the kitchen is always treated as a special part of the home and as such, it needs a very thoughtful design with really meticulous execution. It is no surprise that an entire group of professionals, the kitchen planners, dedicate their craft to create & furnish the kitchen in the best possible manner- aesthetically as well as functionally.

These kitchen experts list out 6 most common design mistakes that need to be avoided to end up with absolutely practical smart kitchens that do not disappoint on looks either. Let's take a look at what they have to say!

Restricting the Light

Illumination is key to adorning interior spaces. Proper kitchen design necessitates well-lit areas to allow you to conveniently work in the kitchen. As a result, ample natural light inside the kitchen space is indispensable. In the image depicting the ideal scenario, the experts suggest placing the washbasin and kitchen counter close to a window or balcony door to benefit as much as possible from the natural light pouring in. Equally important is not to compromise on sufficient artificial lighting- this kitchen is flooded with light filtering in through the window alongside being well lit by the jazzy ceiling lights.

A Dark Palette

homify Kitchen White
If your kitchen is low on dimensions, dark colors are better to steer clear of.  Dark colors make the already small space appear even smaller & dims the overall appearance.  A lighter scheme of colors is far better as the neutral tones serve ideally to impart an illusion of a larger space.  The minimalist white kitchen in this photo is magnificent in its finesse, perfectly amplifying the perception of space.

Bulky Separators

CESCOLINA SUI NAVIGLI, NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN KitchenSinks & taps
Demarcating the kitchen from the living/ dining area without erecting a full-fledged wall many a times leads to us resorting to bulky furniture for separating the spaces, restricting the flow of light & at times also limiting ventilation in the process. A clever solution is shown in this image wherein a conveniently removable (based on requirements) & lightweight structure made of iron & glass gracefully delineates the industrial kitchen from the dining space.

Overlooking the Pantry

Ristrutturazione appartamento a Milano 80 mq, HBstudio HBstudio Dining roomDressers & sideboards
While designing the kitchen, underrating the significance of the pantry is a big no-no even for small sized kitchens. In case of the kitchen dimensions not allowing a separate pantry, there is always the good option of placing a large cabinet in the dining room, as shown in this image. The classic dining room with white kitchen cabinets & cane dining chairs houses the dark wooden cabinet doubling up as the pantry.

Employing Fragile Materials

Attico privato a Udine, M A+D Menzo Architettura+Design M A+D Menzo Architettura+Design Modern Kitchen
A functionally convenient kitchen is what we all desire. But it is essential to ensure that while designing the kitchen space, abrasion resistant & sturdy materials with easy to clean surfaces are chosen. Such materials have a clear advantage over traditional kitchen furnishing that is vulnerable to damage particularly in households with small children. As in this photo, steel is a great alternative and we can work at ease without having to worry about the counters, etc. getting ruined.

Forgoing Kitchen Space

homify KitchenTables & chairs
This is probably the most commonly made mistake while furnishing a kitchen. More often than not, we tend to underestimate the importance of sufficient kitchen space. The fact is that in the kitchen, space is never enough.  And in case there exists a real space crunch, we can very well fix it through clever ideas like layered cabinets one atop the other or a handy retractable worktop as shown in this photo. The latter can also serve as a convenient extra table for a cozy breakfast or informal snacking alongside coffee.

Have you made any of these mistakes in your kitchen? How did you fix it?

Discover home inspiration!

