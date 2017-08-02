Interior Design: 6 Most Common Kitchen Design Mistakes to avoid

Kitchen, arguably the most important part of a home, is its pulsating heart. A major chunk of our time at home is spent in the kitchen. Big or small, the kitchen is always treated as a special part of the home and as such, it needs a very thoughtful design with really meticulous execution. It is no surprise that an entire group of professionals, the kitchen planners, dedicate their craft to create & furnish the kitchen in the best possible manner- aesthetically as well as functionally.
These kitchen experts list out 6 most common design mistakes that need to be avoided to end up with absolutely practical smart kitchens that do not disappoint on looks either. Let's take a look at what they have to say!
Illumination is key to adorning interior spaces. Proper kitchen design necessitates well-lit areas to allow you to conveniently work in the kitchen. As a result, ample natural light inside the kitchen space is indispensable. In the image depicting the ideal scenario, the experts suggest placing the washbasin and kitchen counter close to a window or balcony door to benefit as much as possible from the natural light pouring in. Equally important is not to compromise on sufficient artificial lighting- this kitchen is flooded with light filtering in through the window alongside being well lit by the jazzy ceiling lights.
If your kitchen is low on dimensions, dark colors are better to steer clear of. Dark colors make the already small space appear even smaller & dims the overall appearance. A lighter scheme of colors is far better as the neutral tones serve ideally to impart an illusion of a larger space. The minimalist white kitchen in this photo is magnificent in its finesse, perfectly amplifying the perception of space.
Demarcating the kitchen from the living/ dining area without erecting a full-fledged wall many a times leads to us resorting to bulky furniture for separating the spaces, restricting the flow of light & at times also limiting ventilation in the process. A clever solution is shown in this image wherein a conveniently removable (based on requirements) & lightweight structure made of iron & glass gracefully delineates the industrial kitchen from the dining space.
While designing the kitchen, underrating the significance of the pantry is a big no-no even for small sized kitchens. In case of the kitchen dimensions not allowing a separate pantry, there is always the good option of placing a large cabinet in the dining room, as shown in this image. The classic dining room with white kitchen cabinets & cane dining chairs houses the dark wooden cabinet doubling up as the pantry.
A functionally convenient kitchen is what we all desire. But it is essential to ensure that while designing the kitchen space, abrasion resistant & sturdy materials with easy to clean surfaces are chosen. Such materials have a clear advantage over traditional kitchen furnishing that is vulnerable to damage particularly in households with small children. As in this photo, steel is a great alternative and we can work at ease without having to worry about the counters, etc. getting ruined.
This is probably the most commonly made mistake while furnishing a kitchen. More often than not, we tend to underestimate the importance of sufficient kitchen space. The fact is that in the kitchen, space is never enough. And in case there exists a real space crunch, we can very well fix it through clever ideas like layered cabinets one atop the other or a handy retractable worktop as shown in this photo. The latter can also serve as a convenient extra table for a cozy breakfast or informal snacking alongside coffee.