Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 decor mistakes you might be making (but could avoid)

press profile homify press profile homify
ORT DER RUHE, ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH Modern Bathroom
Loading admin actions …

Decorating a home isn't always an easy or stress-free task and sometimes, it might be nice to be warned about potential pitfalls. Well, we are here today to do exactly that! We've taken a look at what interior designers are doing and think that we've compiled a must-see list of décor errors that you can, now, avoid! Before you freshen up that living room or take your kitchen to task, make sure you've memorised these mistakes, so you don't make them!

1. Lighting your kitchen badly.

homify Scandinavian style dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

You need to be able to see what you're doing in your kitchen, not least because you'll be handling knives and other sharp items in there, so bright lighting is a must. Don't forget that the kitchen is often the hub of a home, so people will congregate in there!

2. Installing disappointing bathroom fittings.

ORT DER RUHE, ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH Modern Bathroom
ONE!CONTACT—Planungsbüro GmbH

ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH
ONE!CONTACT—Planungsbüro GmbH
ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH

Don't scrimp on the things that matter, such as shower heads and taps. You'll see them every day and really wish that you'd gone the extra mile and bought the ones you actually wanted!

3. Using a cheap mattress and bedding set.

Haus am See, Bau-Fritz GmbH & Co. KG Bau-Fritz GmbH & Co. KG Modern Bedroom
Bau-Fritz GmbH &amp; Co. KG

Bau-Fritz GmbH & Co. KG
Bau-Fritz GmbH &amp; Co. KG
Bau-Fritz GmbH & Co. KG

Your mattress can mean the difference between pain and a healthy night's sleep, so why would you risk it by buying a cheap and nasty one? Invest in your bed and your health! Cotton sheets are a must too, as anything else will make you sweat!

4. Going too far with the bedroom design.

Авеню 77-11, ООО "Студио-ТА" ООО 'Студио-ТА' Eclectic style bedroom
ООО <q>Студио-ТА</q>

ООО "Студио-ТА"
ООО <q>Студио-ТА</q>
ООО "Студио-ТА"

Bedrooms are supposed to be restful, peaceful and calm, but if you go too heavy with an eye-catching theme, you'll never be able to stop looking at it. Tone it down and keep things simple.

5. Forgetting the function of a space.

Living Room SWM Interiors & Sourcing Ltd Modern Living Room Blue armchair,side table ,floor lamp,joinery
SWM Interiors &amp; Sourcing Ltd

Living Room

SWM Interiors & Sourcing Ltd
SWM Interiors &amp; Sourcing Ltd
SWM Interiors & Sourcing Ltd

It's easy to get sidetracked by something, such as wallpaper, and then totally forget that the functionality of a space needs to be the primary concern. In an office, you might start thinking about seating and wallpaper, but never lose sight of the fact that you have to work in there!

6. Adding too much furniture.

dining room INpuls interior design & architecture Modern Dining Room
INpuls interior design &amp; architecture

dining room

INpuls interior design & architecture
INpuls interior design &amp; architecture
INpuls interior design & architecture

Keep what you need and discard what you don't. This is a recipe for furniture success, otherwise you might find yourself tripping over coffee tables and dressers! less really can be more, especially in terms of more floor space by buying less bulky items!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Being cheap with the crockery.

Modern dining room ZeroEnergy Design Modern Dining Room
ZeroEnergy Design

Modern dining room

ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design

Don't you want your meals to have a little more pizazz? Well then step away from the bargain basement crockery sets and find something you really love! It will add sophistication to your dining room without even trying to!

8. Not utilizing your natural light.

Well of Light, HYLA Architects HYLA Architects Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
HYLA Architects

HYLA Architects
HYLA Architects
HYLA Architects

This is a key error! If you have spots in your home that naturally attract the light , then make the most of them with extra windows, no curtains and colors that will really highlight the sunny spot. 

9. Collecting too much clutter.

homify Modern Bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Clutter is the enemy of stylish interior design and you all know it! While it's nice to collect a few things, having clutter in every room will soon get out of hand and make your house look and feel like a landfill site! 

10. Having a messy dressing room.

Die Welt von Elfa, Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH Minimalist dressing room
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

A messy dressing room is a big no-no. You need to be able to see everything at a glance, so you can get ready in the morning with as little difficulty as possible, so keep shoes in pairs, where they belong, clothes hung up and accessories in their drawers!

Fore more interior design help, take a look at this Ideabook: 7 interior design ideas that may change your life

9 backyard ideas to be urgently copied
Have you fallen prey to any of these mistakes before? Tell us in the comment section!  

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks