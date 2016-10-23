10 decor mistakes you might be making (but could avoid)

Decorating a home isn't always an easy or stress-free task and sometimes, it might be nice to be warned about potential pitfalls. Well, we are here today to do exactly that! We've taken a look at what interior designers are doing and think that we've compiled a must-see list of décor errors that you can, now, avoid! Before you freshen up that living room or take your kitchen to task, make sure you've memorised these mistakes, so you don't make them!
You need to be able to see what you're doing in your kitchen, not least because you'll be handling knives and other sharp items in there, so bright lighting is a must. Don't forget that the kitchen is often the hub of a home, so people will congregate in there!
Don't scrimp on the things that matter, such as shower heads and taps. You'll see them every day and really wish that you'd gone the extra mile and bought the ones you actually wanted!
Your mattress can mean the difference between pain and a healthy night's sleep, so why would you risk it by buying a cheap and nasty one? Invest in your bed and your health! Cotton sheets are a must too, as anything else will make you sweat!
Bedrooms are supposed to be restful, peaceful and calm, but if you go too heavy with an eye-catching theme, you'll never be able to stop looking at it. Tone it down and keep things simple.
It's easy to get sidetracked by something, such as wallpaper, and then totally forget that the functionality of a space needs to be the primary concern. In an office, you might start thinking about seating and wallpaper, but never lose sight of the fact that you have to work in there!
Keep what you need and discard what you don't. This is a recipe for furniture success, otherwise you might find yourself tripping over coffee tables and dressers! less really can be more, especially in terms of more floor space by buying less bulky items!
Don't you want your meals to have a little more pizazz? Well then step away from the bargain basement crockery sets and find something you really love! It will add sophistication to your dining room without even trying to!
This is a key error! If you have spots in your home that naturally attract the light , then make the most of them with extra windows, no curtains and colors that will really highlight the sunny spot.
Clutter is the enemy of stylish interior design and you all know it! While it's nice to collect a few things, having clutter in every room will soon get out of hand and make your house look and feel like a landfill site!
A messy dressing room is a big no-no. You need to be able to see everything at a glance, so you can get ready in the morning with as little difficulty as possible, so keep shoes in pairs, where they belong, clothes hung up and accessories in their drawers!
Fore more interior design help, take a look at this Ideabook: 7 interior design ideas that may change your life