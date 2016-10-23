Decorating with the colors of the rainbow!

Not everyone likes the idea of a monochrome masterpiece of a home, so if you have a penchant for color and fun in your home, this is going to be your new favourite article! We've taken a look at how talented interior designers have used color in their professional projects and we think we've got a good handle on it, so for a bold bathroom, kitsch kitchen or outstanding office, you really need to see our suggestions. Let's get colorful!
Some people think of red as the color of passion, but we think it's fiery and energetic in a different way, which makes it ideal for a bathroom! It would certainly wake you up in the morning, as you take a shower, that's for sure!
Sunny, happy and cheerful, what better color could there be for your bedroom? You'll naturally wake up with a positive outlook and a verve for life and whatever the weather is doing outside, it'll always be sunny in your room. Perfect!
Everyone likes to feel beautiful, so regardless of gender, we think a pink dressing room will have a wonderful impact on anyone using it! Wardrobes and tables really look good finished in pink and that's a project you could complete yourself!
Don't forget the outside of your home when you are looking for new ways to embrace a little color! This phenomenal green shingle mosaic façade has really fired up our imagination and just imagine how jealous the neighbours must be.
Kitchens can really handle some amazing and vibrant color and we don't think you can get much more daring and fun than a zesty orange! Perfect with every other color, orange really does feel fruity and zingy, so it's perfect for getting your cooking creativity flowing!
You can't deny that purple is magnificently regal, so what better way to make guests feel welcome in your home than creating a guest room decked out in the royal hue? Add some fun textures to really heighten the impact too!
The calmest color in the rainbow, blue makes perfect sense for the walls in your home office, as they will keep you chilled out and focussed, even in times of stress. We know this picture is a bathroom, but we really can envisage a gorgeous blue study, can't you?
For more colorful inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: A modern apartment with an eye for color!