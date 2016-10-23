Your browser is out-of-date.

Decorating with the colors of the rainbow!

schuppen, brandt+simon architekten brandt+simon architekten Modern Houses Ceramic Green
Not everyone likes the idea of a monochrome masterpiece of a home, so if you have a penchant for color and fun in your home, this is going to be your new favourite article! We've taken a look at how talented interior designers have used color in their professional projects and we think we've got a good handle on it, so for a bold bathroom, kitsch kitchen or outstanding office, you really need to see our suggestions. Let's get colorful!

Get some help to get red-y in the morning!

Projekt mieszkania w stylu glamour, Katarzyna Wnęk Katarzyna Wnęk Modern Bathroom Red
Katarzyna Wnęk

Katarzyna Wnęk
Katarzyna Wnęk
Katarzyna Wnęk

Some people think of red as the color of passion, but we think it's fiery and energetic in a different way, which makes it ideal for a bathroom! It would certainly wake you up in the morning, as you take a shower, that's for sure!

Mellow your mood with some yellow!

Tęczowe M5, Kraupe Studio Kraupe Studio Industrial style bedroom
Kraupe Studio

Kraupe Studio
Kraupe Studio
Kraupe Studio

Sunny, happy and cheerful, what better color could there be for your bedroom? You'll naturally wake up with a positive outlook and a verve for life and whatever the weather is doing outside, it'll always be sunny in your room. Perfect!

Be pretty in pink!

homify Classic style dressing room Wood Pink
homify

homify
homify
homify

Everyone likes to feel beautiful, so regardless of gender, we think a pink dressing room will have a wonderful impact on anyone using it! Wardrobes and tables really look good finished in pink and that's a project you could complete yourself!

Make them green with envy!

tile facade brandt+simon architekten Modern Houses Ceramic Green tiles,ceramic,facade,window,green,pixel,pixel
brandt+simon architekten

tile facade

brandt+simon architekten
brandt+simon architekten
brandt+simon architekten

Don't forget the outside of your home when you are looking for new ways to embrace a little color! This phenomenal green shingle mosaic façade has really fired up our imagination and just imagine how jealous the neighbours must be.

Orange you glad you chose this color?

Striking Kitchen Cabinetry Craigie Woodworks Modern Kitchen Engineered Wood Orange Bright Orange,'
Craigie Woodworks

Striking Kitchen Cabinetry

Craigie Woodworks
Craigie Woodworks
Craigie Woodworks

Kitchens can really handle some amazing and vibrant color and we don't think you can get much more daring and fun than a zesty orange! Perfect with every other color, orange really does feel fruity and zingy, so it's perfect for getting your cooking creativity flowing!

Reign in a purple bedroom!

homify Classic style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

You can't deny that purple is magnificently regal, so what better way to make guests feel welcome in your home than creating a guest room decked out in the royal hue? Add some fun textures to really heighten the impact too!

Don't be blue while you work!

Big Blue Pixers Modern Bathroom wall mural,wallpaper,abstract,geometrical
Pixers

Big Blue

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

The calmest color in the rainbow, blue makes perfect sense for the walls in your home office, as they will keep you chilled out and focussed, even in times of stress. We know this picture is a bathroom, but we really can envisage a gorgeous blue study, can't you?

For more colorful inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: A modern apartment with an eye for color!

14 ways to decorate your bedroom walls
Are you tempted to get more acquainted with color in your home now? Tell us in the comment section! 

