23 photos of an amazing 5000 ft² home

Casa Swiss Park Campinas II, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern Bedroom
There are times when you come across a home so incredible that words are barely needed and today's is most definitely one of them! having been finished to absolute perfection by a talented interior designer,this ultra luxurious, modern, incredible home shocks and awes with every room, from the hallway all the way through to the kitchen, but don't take our word for it, come and see for yourself! We are going to keep the commentary to a minimum, so you can enjoy the pictures!

This feature wall is amazing!

Casa Swiss Park Campinas II, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Talk about an incredible entrance!

Casa Swiss Park Campinas II, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Luxurious textiles rae the ideal choice.

Casa Swiss Park Campinas II, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern Living Room
The ceiling lighting is perfect.

Casa Swiss Park Campinas II, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern Living Room
Mirrored wall panels add even more luxury.

Casa Swiss Park Campinas II, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern Living Room
Gloss surfaces amplify the size of the rooms.

Casa Swiss Park Campinas II, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern Living Room
Tropical touches add fun.

Casa Swiss Park Campinas II, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern Dining Room
A white interior keeps things modern and fresh.

Casa Swiss Park Campinas II, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern Dining Room
Look at those lamps!

Casa Swiss Park Campinas II, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Dining roomDressers & sideboards
Dinner parties must be incredible here.

Casa Swiss Park Campinas II, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern Dining Room
Every item has been chosen with luxury in mind.

Casa Swiss Park Campinas II, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern Dining Room
A pretty wall livens up this utility room.

Casa Swiss Park Campinas II, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern Walls and Floors
Art everywhere keeps this home feeling almost like a gallery.

Casa Swiss Park Campinas II, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Color pops really add personality to private spaces.

Casa Swiss Park Campinas II, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern Kid's Room
Red quartz looks amazing as an accent here!

Casa Swiss Park Campinas II, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern Bathroom
Even these cupboard doors aren't standard!

Casa Swiss Park Campinas II, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern Bedroom
A curved desk really makes the most of the space.

Casa Swiss Park Campinas II, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern Bedroom
Neutral color schemes are perfect throughout.

Casa Swiss Park Campinas II, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern Bedroom
Luxe materials haven't been shied away from! Look at that marble!

Casa Swiss Park Campinas II, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern Bathroom
You can literally sun-bathe in this bathroom!

Casa Swiss Park Campinas II, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern Bathroom
The façade is like something from a film set!

Casa Swiss Park Campinas II, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Garden Fire pits & barbecues
Is this the most outrageous outdoor cooking area ever?

Casa Swiss Park Campinas II, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Garden Fire pits & barbecues
Would you ever use the indoor kitchen if you had this?

Casa Swiss Park Campinas II, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Garden Fire pits & barbecues
You can see why we didn't want to drown out these incredible pictures with too much text now, can't you? Wow, what a house! For more utterly unbelievable home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: An ultra modern home.

A 1600 ft² home with awesome details!
Could this be your ultimate dream home? Yay or Nay? Let us know in the comment section! 

