7 terrace covers for your home

Ask any landscape architect and they'll tell you that creating a perfect terrace is more involved than you might think! Think about what you want to use your terrace for and you'll soon see that you need to include some kind of amazing weatherproof cover in your plans, or how will you enjoy it when the heavens open and the rain comes down? If you don't know what kind of cover would look good in your garden, take a look at the examples we've found, as we know that at least one of them will really appeal to you, whatever your guiding aesthetic is!
This terrace cover is gorgeous, don't you think? Thanks to the mirror glass, it simply melts away into the background, while still offering all the protection that you'd need. With some internal blinds for privacy, this would be a really secluded spot!
This aluminium-framed terrace cover really seeks to make the most of all the natural light on offer, with a glazed roof instead of something more solid, like tiles. What a great way to keep the sunlight flowing! We love that pop of color too, in the form of a striped valance! What fun!
Frosted privacy glass in the roof here keeps the sunlight pouring in, without encouraging nosy neighbors! The addition of bamboo privacy matting against the side windows is really effective too and looking at that slouchy, gorgeous sofa, we think we'd want extra privacy in here too, as we know we would take a nap or two!
Don't forget that your terrace doesn't have to be huge to need a suitable cover, so even if you have a balcony and nothing else, adding a suitably stylish cover is a great idea. We absolutely love this incredible example, that looks like a work of art! Blue glass doors really make a big impression, but coupled with this unusual white cut out structure, the whole installation is hard to beat!
When you want a terrace cover that won't detract from the usable space itself, something rustic and pared back is perfect, such as this one! Glazed panels ensure that a regular supply of natural light is on offer, while the central wooden segment adds texture and a more rustic aesthetic. The simplicity of this design really does mean that you feel you are still outdoors, even when you're not!
Glass terrace covers are really popular right now, as they help to blur the line between interior and exterior spaces like nothing else. We are huge fans, as they will be beautifully warm when the sun shines, but should inclement weather hit, you can sit back and simply watch it beat against the glass. So relaxing!
This lovely wooden terrace cover shows how to keep your cool, even in the heat of summer. With roof blinds added to the structure, you can be sure that you won't overheat and with a front that opens up completely, the garden is just one step away. What a perfect way to enjoy some outdoor living without risking sunstroke!
