A colorful dream home!

The finishing touch is this terrific side access path that runs the entire depth of the house, which shows that the house itself is a perfect peach color! Imagine seeing the entire facade of this house! It must be a vision! Ingenious hanging pots, pretty stepping circles and contemporary gravel have all finished this garden corridor to a fantastically high standard, one that is mirrored throughout every room, we have no doubt!

For more lovely home and garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: A special home with a garden, barbecue and play area!