A colorful dream home!

Chock full of beautiful rustic touches, when we saw this wonderful Venezuelan home, we knew we had to feature it and the nuances that a fantastic interior designer had put in place! If you have been looking for some authentic inspiration that seamlessly blends all the modern conveniences that you need in a home with more traditional styling, then look no further, as the rust-tones and resplendent tiles of today's property will be all that you need.
If this is how dining room and kitchen spaces are set up in Venezuela, then count us in to move! Connected to the main body of the house with a wooden, almost terrace-style, roof, this space feels light, airy and spacious. The accent colour, used to paint the intricate blocks, looks phenomenal and is that a vibrant rust-colored wall we see just creeping into shot ?
Wow. A modern cooker neighbours a traditional clay oven here and don't you just love the way they look perfectly at home together? Everywhere we turn, we are met by color, vibrant patterns and well-used, but clearly loved, items, such as that dining table! On paper, this is a mix that simply shouldn't work or should look far too busy, but in reality, it comes together to make a warm home hub that almost embraces you as you walk in. We can only imagine the heavenly smells that must come out of here too!
This is what we love most about this fabulous home; the consistency! Not everybody would choose to extend the main interior color out into the garden, but now that we see hoe incredible it looks, we think more people might consider it! The rust red makes for an ideal rustic render on tall, rough garden walls and keeps a really heritage feel alive, but when partnered with a modern chair and some stunning ceramics, the whole scene really pops. It might not be a large garden, but it is a beautiful and unique one!
The finishing touch is this terrific side access path that runs the entire depth of the house, which shows that the house itself is a perfect peach color! Imagine seeing the entire facade of this house! It must be a vision! Ingenious hanging pots, pretty stepping circles and contemporary gravel have all finished this garden corridor to a fantastically high standard, one that is mirrored throughout every room, we have no doubt!
