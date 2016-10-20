A stunning home with a unique decor

We think we've finally figured out how we can classify this home! It's a gallery of experiences, feelings and memories. Each item doesn't have to relate to another, as they all have a factor in common; the owner. What we are seeing here is a lifetime of culture and inquisitiveness brought together to form a perfect home and we love it!

