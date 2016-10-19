A country-style home with a modern vibe

There is an inherent romance about a traditionally styled home, but couple it with some fabulous modern touches and you have a recipe for a home that everyone will love and that is exactly what we see today! Dutch houses have such a natural grace and nostalgia to them, with rustically country-style chic, but today's home benefits from some gorgeous contemporary additions that brings classic architecture and design into the 21st century. Our hats go off to the interior design team and architects in charge here, so let's take a look!
Isn't this façade an absolute dream? A traditional Dutch farmhouse, the proportions of the property are clearly generous, but what we are utterly head over heels for is the white render and rustic roof combo! The front garden really contributes to a stunning aesthetic too!
It's always a good test of consistency to take a look at the rear façade of a home, as well as the front. So often we see houses with only a pretty front, with the back almost left to fend for itself, but that's not an issue here! With more classical landscaping in place, this is a home that not only looks like it belongs, but also one that will stand the test of time for years to come.
We told you that there was a modern twist to this home and we bet you were thinking that the exterior certainly didn't look too contemporary. The twist is that inside a relatively traditional shell, a contemporary cool interior is laying in wait to shock and delight you! Just look at the sleek lines in this dining room!
The modern magnificence continues deep into the living room, with low-profile furniture, luxe textiles and staggering simplicity everywhere! You'd be forgiven for assuming there would have been a rustic interior, we certainly did, but what a fantastic melding of styles this is!
Good grief! Just look at this beautiful kitchen! Exceptionally minimalist and pared back, this is definitely not the cozy country style of kitchen that we were expecting to see when we first laid eyes on the exterior. It is gorgeous though and, somehow, really works!
The joy of Dutch houses is that they create amazing shapes and lines, thanks to the unique roof style. Here you can see exactly that, in a large and lovely spare room! With all the light pouring in and the fabulous angles at play, we actually think this would be an incredible master bedroom!
While the interior of the house is exceptionally modern, with the exterior being so traditional, it makes sense to keep the gardens a little more classical in style. A simple and easy to maintain scheme has been put into place here and what staggers us is that it looks to be the perfect combination of modern and classic. How did the gardeners manage that?
You couldn't pick a dreamier location if you tried, could you? Perched next to the water, this Dutch house enjoys such staggering views. In fact, everything about this build is incredible. We'd be happy just living next door or nearby!
As if this house couldn't get any more beautiful and well situated, the extra touch of planting gorgeous white hydrangeas as a waterside border has really finished the whole property off to perfection. Seriously, this is a home that has it all; tradition, modernity and picture perfect grounds.
