860 ft² flat divided in a smart way

Designing a small home to optimal advantage within a limited budget is definitely a challenge, but with a team of expert architects on the job—nothing is impossible! Today we’ll see how Italian architects Ristrutturami created a modern and stylish decor for a small residence that has an area of just 860 ft². The intelligent blend of a white palette with vibrant splashes of color and trendy furniture and fittings is truly noteworthy. Let’s take a tour!
The predominance of white together with an open-plan design builds the illusion of space while the wooden floor lends warmth. The splashes of yellow add vitality to the room. The white pillar demarcates the two living areas within the open plan.
The comfortable gray sofa and yellow furniture look stylish. The French windows ensure ample natural light—very essential for a small room.
The unusual placement of the floating shelves is a contemporary work of art! The television is slim and elegant.
The plush sofa is trendy and cozy, and the recessed lights are perfect for a small house.
The dining area and kitchenette blend together with an elegant minimalist white decor and gray floor. The recessed lights match the dining table and contribute to the modern look of the setting.
The white surroundings and minimalist furniture are ideal for creating an impression of space. The kitchen island has a convenient breakfast bar too!
From this angle we see that the living area, dining area and kitchenette are a linear unit, flowing seamlessly from one to the other.
A trendy roof is a key element that boosts the style quotient of a small home!
The white walls and delicate curtain are ideal for a small bedroom. The unique legs of the bed are a contemporary statement while the bright sheet and pillows add a splash of colour to the simple décor.
The glass panel and white colour are perfect for a small shower cubicle.
The use of large windows provides sufficient natural light and ventilation, that is so essential for small spaces.
The straight lines of the fittings and the lovely blue of the storage space combine for a stylish effect.
The immaculate sanitary ware and fashionable lights make this a classy bathroom indeed!
The cool white corridor with its warm wooden floor is a blend of elegance and friendliness.
The large purple-framed mirror lends a perfect dollop of vitality to the simplicity of the corridor.
With a canvas of just 860 ft², the design team at Ristrutturami have wowed us with their creative vision of a small, modern, minimalist home! Here is another story that might interest you - A remote family home in the forest!