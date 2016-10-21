860 ft² flat divided in a smart way

Designing a small home to optimal advantage within a limited budget is definitely a challenge, but with a team of expert architects on the job—nothing is impossible! Today we’ll see how Italian architects Ristrutturami created a modern and stylish decor for a small residence that has an area of just 860 ft². The intelligent blend of a white palette with vibrant splashes of color and trendy furniture and fittings is truly noteworthy. Let’s take a tour!