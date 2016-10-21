Your browser is out-of-date.

860 ft² flat divided in a smart way

Justwords Justwords
Living room
Designing a small home to optimal advantage within a limited budget is definitely a challenge, but with a team of expert architects on the job—nothing is impossible! Today we’ll see how Italian architects Ristrutturami created a modern and stylish decor for a small residence that has an area of just 860 ft². The intelligent blend of a white palette with vibrant splashes of color and trendy furniture and fittings is truly noteworthy. Let’s take a tour!

​Open-Plan Design

Living room
The predominance of white together with an open-plan design builds the illusion of space while the wooden floor lends warmth. The splashes of yellow add vitality to the room. The white pillar demarcates the two living areas within the open plan.

​Trendy Look

Living room
The comfortable gray sofa and yellow furniture look stylish. The French windows ensure ample natural light—very essential for a small room.

​Stylish Shelves

Living room
The unusual placement of the floating shelves is a contemporary work of art! The television is slim and elegant.

​Comfort

Living room
The plush sofa is trendy and cozy, and the recessed lights are perfect for a small house.

​Elegant Dining, Kitchen Areas

Kitchen
The dining area and kitchenette blend together with an elegant minimalist white decor and gray floor. The recessed lights match the dining table and contribute to the modern look of the setting.

​Contemporarily White

Kitchen
The white surroundings and minimalist furniture are ideal for creating an impression of space. The kitchen island has a convenient breakfast bar too!

​A Single Unit

Kitchen
From this angle we see that the living area, dining area and kitchenette are a linear unit, flowing seamlessly from one to the other.

​Designer Roof

Kitchen
A trendy roof is a key element that boosts the style quotient of a small home!

​Minimalist Bedroom

Minimalist bedroom
The white walls and delicate curtain are ideal for a small bedroom. The unique legs of the bed are a contemporary statement while the bright sheet and pillows add a splash of colour to the simple décor.

​Attached Bathroom

Minimalist style bathroom
The glass panel and white colour are perfect for a small shower cubicle.

​Ample Light

Minimalist bedroom
The use of large windows provides sufficient natural light and ventilation, that is so essential for small spaces.

​Linear Beauty

Minimalist style bathroom
The straight lines of the fittings and the lovely blue of the storage space combine for a stylish effect.

​Snazzy Fittings

Minimalist style bathroom
The immaculate sanitary ware and fashionable lights make this a classy bathroom indeed!

​Smart Corridor

Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
The cool white corridor with its warm wooden floor is a blend of elegance and friendliness.

​Vibrant Colour

Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
The large purple-framed mirror lends a perfect dollop of vitality to the simplicity of the corridor. 

With a canvas of just 860 ft², the design team at Ristrutturami have wowed us with their creative vision of a small, modern, minimalist home! Here is another story that might interest you - A remote family home in the forest!

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

