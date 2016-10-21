5 Tips for your kitchen plans

The kitchen is rightly known as the heart of the home. It is here that warmth and care combine with edible ingredients to give rise to nourishment. The kitchen is now increasingly being designed as an open space where everyone can partake in the cooking process even as other family activities happen. The perfect open kitchen needs to have the right balance of space, thoroughfare and storage so that a sense of harmony prevails without compromising on style. There are many factors that must be taken into consideration while designing an open kitchen. We present to you the five secrets that will help you create a designer open kitchen where you get all the style and convenience essentials right! Read on to know more.
The sink, drainage, plumbing and electricity all need to be put in place before the kitchen layout is decided. You will need to decide the placement style of these elements first and the rest of the elements will be planned around these. Go for spots which are comfortable to you, try and imagine yourself using the kitchen, cooking, the practicality of things. A kitchen has to be practical and functional.
The next step in the process is to designate proper platforms and areas where the stove, fridge and other appliances will be placed. One should work out convenient heights and areas depending on the needs of family members. The platforms and cabinets must be planned in a way that they do not obstruct movement and function. Typically, these elements take up the sides.
It is important to choose the color of the kitchen very wisely. For an open kitchen, it is important to choose a hue which complements the rest of the main hall and the home so that the kitchen does not present a jarring note. You may choose a predominantly white or neutral theme with a pop of some vibrant shade on one wall, the cabinetry or even the backsplash. The appliances must be chosen so that they stand out and blend in at the same time. This design from Mint Designs just gorgeous!
The kitchen’s elements must be proportionate with each other. The cabinets and shelves as well as the island should be well matched in terms of dimensions, so that they neither look dwarfed nor overwhelmed. In an open kitchen, it is all the more important to remember that one will have to stick to the proportions of the furniture nearby, including couches, tables and more.
The kitchen lighting must be planned in a way so that functionality and aesthetic appeal coexist in peace. Also, an open kitchen must borrow similar lighting from the nearby hall and areas even as it stands out in a special glow. A mix of task, pendant and accent lights is a great idea. Take a cue from this kitchen rendered by the interior designers and decorators at Marina Linhares Decoracao de Interiores.
Here’s another story if you are looking for more ideas - 10 spectacular kitchens for modern homes.