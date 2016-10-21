5 Tips for your kitchen plans

The kitchen lighting must be planned in a way so that functionality and aesthetic appeal coexist in peace. Also, an open kitchen must borrow similar lighting from the nearby hall and areas even as it stands out in a special glow. A mix of task, pendant and accent lights is a great idea. Take a cue from this kitchen rendered by the interior designers and decorators at Marina Linhares Decoracao de Interiores.

