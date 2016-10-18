Your browser is out-of-date.

6 ideas to update your home entrance

press profile homify press profile homify
Paddock End, Seymour-Smith Architects Seymour-Smith Architects Windows & doors Doors
The first impression that your home will make on guests and visitors is vital, so your entrance really needs to be something special! Gone are the days when a boring or bland front door would do, as everybody is really stepping up their game, especially architects, who are designing breathtaking entrances to be a focal point in all new projects! Don't worry if you have an existing entrance though, as we have found some amazing ways that you could update and revamp it to become something really eye-catching and impactful. Take a look at these ideas and see which might be the perfect choice for your home and then just sit back and wait for the compliments to come rolling in!

1. Add a pergola

homify Modern Houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

A simple structure, such as a pergola will not only finish your front garden to perfection, it will make a real spectacle of your entrance as well. The best part is, you won't need planning permission or a professional to help you with this project!

2. Stairs will make an entrance grand

Drzwi kobbe, Kobbe Kobbe Windows & doors Doors Aluminium/Zinc Multicolored
Kobbe

Kobbe
Kobbe
Kobbe

Nothing quite adds gravitas to a home entrance like some stairs! If you already have some, look to update and freshen them up.

3. Glass door panels

Paddock End, Seymour-Smith Architects Seymour-Smith Architects Windows & doors Doors
Seymour-Smith Architects

Paddock End

Seymour-Smith Architects
Seymour-Smith Architects
Seymour-Smith Architects

Glass panels in your entrance will not only benefit your interior, as more natural light will pour in, it will also create a more welcoming exterior. Nothing quite says 'come on in' like transparent panels and they look super chic too!

4. Add some eye-catching lighting

Metamorfosis arquitectònica: viejo espacio/nuevo uso, LEBEL LEBEL Modern Houses
LEBEL

LEBEL
LEBEL
LEBEL

Lighting your entrance is a fantastic and easy way to make it look extra special, especially if you opt for warm bulbs and uplighting. What a way to add some wow-factor!

5. Pick up some potted plants

Casa Caritas No.58, ARQUIPLAN ARQUIPLAN Modern Houses
ARQUIPLAN

ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN

Potted blooms are a spectacularly easy way to add some really sophisticated style and impact to your home entrance. We have to say we love the idea of tall cacti… what a good deterrent for unwanted guests!

6. Embrace some contrast

Site de vente en ligne de menuiserie, Neo10.com Neo10.com Windows & doors Doors
Neo10.com

Neo10.com
Neo10.com
Neo10.com

If you want your home entrance to really pop, a good way to make it happen is with starkly contrasting colours! White render with a black front door would be utter perfection and so timeless and chic!

For more entrance inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 15 Ways to make a dramatic entrance.

3D makeover of an abandoned derelict home
Are you going to try any of these ideas? Tell us in the comment section! 

No, Thanks