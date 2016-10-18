6 ideas to update your home entrance

The first impression that your home will make on guests and visitors is vital, so your entrance really needs to be something special! Gone are the days when a boring or bland front door would do, as everybody is really stepping up their game, especially architects, who are designing breathtaking entrances to be a focal point in all new projects! Don't worry if you have an existing entrance though, as we have found some amazing ways that you could update and revamp it to become something really eye-catching and impactful. Take a look at these ideas and see which might be the perfect choice for your home and then just sit back and wait for the compliments to come rolling in!
A simple structure, such as a pergola will not only finish your front garden to perfection, it will make a real spectacle of your entrance as well. The best part is, you won't need planning permission or a professional to help you with this project!
Nothing quite adds gravitas to a home entrance like some stairs! If you already have some, look to update and freshen them up.
Glass panels in your entrance will not only benefit your interior, as more natural light will pour in, it will also create a more welcoming exterior. Nothing quite says 'come on in' like transparent panels and they look super chic too!
Lighting your entrance is a fantastic and easy way to make it look extra special, especially if you opt for warm bulbs and uplighting. What a way to add some wow-factor!
Potted blooms are a spectacularly easy way to add some really sophisticated style and impact to your home entrance. We have to say we love the idea of tall cacti… what a good deterrent for unwanted guests!
If you want your home entrance to really pop, a good way to make it happen is with starkly contrasting colours! White render with a black front door would be utter perfection and so timeless and chic!
