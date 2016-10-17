A tiny apartment that got a HUGE revamp!

Just because a home is small, it doesn't mean that it can't be dramatically improved, updated and transformed, but if you have your doubts about that, just wait until you see what today's project looked like before and after it was totally overhauled! The architects in charge of redesigning this home really embraced the project by seeking out new and beautiful ways to open up what little space they had to play with. We think you'll love the finished product, so let's stop talking and start looking!
Argh! Would you ever want to try and cook a family meal in a kitchen this small, isolated and cordoned off from the rest of the house? It would almost feel like a punishment, being sent in there! How is there even room to move, let alone cook? Wow, this really does need sorting out!
This is an impressive transformation, to say the least! From a dark and cramped corner kitchen, this lovely open dining spot has emerged, with the kitchen perfectly installed to the rear. A white color scheme has worked wonders when it comes to banishing the darkness that was here before and there has been no loss of storage, thanks to a far more clever design. Amazing!
From the dining side, this kitchen might have looked far too small to be of any use, but swing around to this side of the worktop and you see that there is everything you could possibly need! It might be small, but it's beautiful, bespoke and perfectly proportioned for the space, making it utterly ideal. Those top cupboards are fantastic too!
Would you be able to get a restful night's sleep here? We wouldn't! Dark, pokey and with nothing that says 'home' in here, this room is so uninviting! It's not even the size that's the problem, it's the overall feel!
Look at the difference here! Bright white walls, a gauze curtain and some personal touches have utterly transformed this room from a depressing hell hole into a stunning minimalist suite! we love the full-width wall shelf, that no doubt will play home to some tasteful art in the future and that overall sense of calm in here is tangible!
Behind the dining area, you find this super small but wonderfully cute sitting space. As far as living rooms go, it's on the minuscule side, but we have to say that this home is really making studio living appeal to us! Everything looks so bright, fun and easy going and nothing has been overlooked. Just check out that tall shelving, for example. What a way to display personal belongings, without sacrificing all-important floor space!
If you were wondering how you'd have a television in a home so small, here's your answer! A small, wall-mounted installation is absolute perfection and thanks to some neighbouring art, it doesn't look out of place! Everywhere we look in this amazing little home, there are touches of space-saving genius and style. We love it!
You wouldn't catch us popping out here for a relaxing glass of wine on an evening! The horrid bench, creepy mildew and totally dark vibe would just scare us too much. What a shame, considering this could be a valuable spot of extra space for a small home!
A splash of paint, some greenery and a cute dining set is all it took to totally transform this much-needed extra space and now, we wouldn't ever say no to popping outside! What a terrific little terrace that really is complementary of the interior scheme.
