​20 Creative Ideas For A Charming Front Garden

There’s nothing like a splash of greenery to enhance the look of your home. The fresh, natural beauty of plants is unparalleled and, with a little planning, your front garden will become the absolute topic of all neighbors gossip!
Here are 20 brilliant ideas to get you started!
When space is lacking, a few square feet of your parking area will suffice!
Utilize the small patch of land next to your home with dramatic plants and a stone path to the rear entrance.
A few large potted plants can make a world of difference!
When there’s sufficient space, a rock garden is a delightful creation!
A touch of the tropics with palm trees in a manicured lawn and grass-edged stairs are perfect for a lavish house!
These dramatic plants teamed with small shrubs and stones are perfect for a stately narrow garden along the wall.
The stone slabs add character to the grassy lawn, in tune with the contemporary design of the house.
Different sizes and colours come together to make an attractive garden.
A flat floor of cobblestones is a great idea for your parking space. The grass growing between the stones causes the parking area to blend beautifully with the garden.
Staggered planters are a striking way of utilizing your entrance space optimally.
Small trees bordering the entrance path add to the aesthetic appeal of the house.
Large stones among the plants add a showy touch to this garden.
With a good team of architects, you can harmoniously integrate an existing tree into the design of your house!
Can there be a more beautiful and fragrant welcome than through a profusion of lavender! This is a treat for both the nose and the eyes!
Colourful plants enhance the impact of a small garden.
A big garden can also look good with an ''untamed'' look, including the concept of an oasis containing shrubs and long grass bordered with stones.
What a lovely tropical nook inside the house! The shape of the garden complements the curved lines of the ceiling.
The rough texture of the stone flowerbed teams with the profusion of pretty pink flowers and overhanging leaves for a lovely natural look.
A neatly mowed lawn with small shrubs is the epitome of modest elegance.
Take inspiration from these 20 gorgeous ways of adding a "wow!" to your front door!