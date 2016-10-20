Your browser is out-of-date.

​20 Creative Ideas For A Charming Front Garden

CASA GUAZUMA, Yucatan Green Design Yucatan Green Design Minimalist house
There’s nothing like a splash of greenery to enhance the look of your home. The fresh, natural beauty of plants is unparalleled and, with a little planning, your front garden will become the absolute topic of all neighbors gossip! 

Here are 20 brilliant ideas to get you started!

​Small garden

JARDINS E FONTES, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern Garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

When space is lacking, a few square feet of your parking area will suffice!

​Stone path

homify Modern Houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Utilize the small patch of land next to your home with dramatic plants and a stone path to the rear entrance.

​Simple and effective

ECO TOWN HOUSE, CHALKSPACE CHALKSPACE
CHALKSPACE

ECO TOWN HOUSE

CHALKSPACE
CHALKSPACE
CHALKSPACE

A few large potted plants can make a world of difference!

​Rockery

Realizzazioni giardini, Azienda agricola Vivai Romeo Azienda agricola Vivai Romeo Garden Plants & flowers
Azienda agricola Vivai Romeo

Azienda agricola Vivai Romeo
Azienda agricola Vivai Romeo
Azienda agricola Vivai Romeo

When there’s sufficient space, a rock garden is a delightful creation!

​Color in the garden

homify Mediterranean style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

Liven up a narrow side garden with bold splashes of colour.

​Tropical serenity

Residência Santa Monica Jardins VL, ANGELA MEZA ARQUITETURA & INTERIORES ANGELA MEZA ARQUITETURA & INTERIORES Modern Houses
ANGELA MEZA ARQUITETURA &amp; INTERIORES

ANGELA MEZA ARQUITETURA & INTERIORES
ANGELA MEZA ARQUITETURA &amp; INTERIORES
ANGELA MEZA ARQUITETURA & INTERIORES

A touch of the tropics with palm trees in a manicured lawn and grass-edged stairs are perfect for a lavish house!

​Imposing

Real de Palmas 01 , ECNarquitectura ECNarquitectura Modern Garden
ECNarquitectura

ECNarquitectura
ECNarquitectura
ECNarquitectura

These dramatic plants teamed with small shrubs and stones are perfect for a stately narrow garden along the wall. 

​Grassy lawn

CASA OXIDADA, KARLEN + CLEMENTE ARQUITECTOS KARLEN + CLEMENTE ARQUITECTOS Modern Houses Metal Brown
KARLEN + CLEMENTE ARQUITECTOS

KARLEN + CLEMENTE ARQUITECTOS
KARLEN + CLEMENTE ARQUITECTOS
KARLEN + CLEMENTE ARQUITECTOS

The stone slabs add character to the grassy lawn, in tune with the contemporary design of the house.

​Pretty effect

PEQUEÑOS RINCONES, EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano Modern Garden
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

Different sizes and colours come together to make an attractive garden.

​Elegant parking

Residência Premiê, MarchettiBonetti+ MarchettiBonetti+ House
MarchettiBonetti+

MarchettiBonetti+
MarchettiBonetti+
MarchettiBonetti+

A flat floor of cobblestones is a great idea for your parking space. The grass growing between the stones causes the parking area to blend beautifully with the garden.

​Multiple levels

A small contemporary front garden homify Modern Garden
homify

A small contemporary front garden

homify
homify
homify

Staggered planters are a striking way of utilizing your entrance space optimally.

​Green path

CASA GUAZUMA, Yucatan Green Design Yucatan Green Design Minimalist house
Yucatan Green Design

Yucatan Green Design
Yucatan Green Design
Yucatan Green Design

Small trees bordering the entrance path add to the aesthetic appeal of the house.

​Flamboyant

JARDINS E FONTES, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern Garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

Large stones among the plants add a showy touch to this garden.

​Build around

Casa Guadalquivir, JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos
JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos

JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos
JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos
JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos

With a good team of architects, you can harmoniously integrate an existing tree into the design of your house!

​Lavender garden

Red Grass, Estudio de paisajismo 2R PAISAJE Estudio de paisajismo 2R PAISAJE Mediterranean style garden
Estudio de paisajismo 2R PAISAJE

Estudio de paisajismo 2R PAISAJE
Estudio de paisajismo 2R PAISAJE
Estudio de paisajismo 2R PAISAJE

Can there be a more beautiful and fragrant welcome than through a profusion of lavender! This is a treat for both the nose and the eyes!

​Small and vibrant

CASA AA-14, EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano Modern Garden
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

Colourful plants enhance the impact of a small garden.

​The ''wild'' look

Projeto Paisagismo, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Tropical style garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

A big garden can also look good with an ''untamed'' look, including the concept of an oasis containing shrubs and long grass bordered with stones.

​Indoor garden

Reforma Casa Ipiranga, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern Garden
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

What a lovely tropical nook inside the house! The shape of the garden complements the curved lines of the ceiling.

​Natural beauty

G.M KONUTU PEYZAJ PROJELENDİRME, konseptDE Peyzaj Fidancılık Tic. Ltd. Şti. konseptDE Peyzaj Fidancılık Tic. Ltd. Şti. Modern Garden
konseptDE Peyzaj Fidancılık Tic. Ltd. Şti.

konseptDE Peyzaj Fidancılık Tic. Ltd. Şti.
konseptDE Peyzaj Fidancılık Tic. Ltd. Şti.
konseptDE Peyzaj Fidancılık Tic. Ltd. Şti.

The rough texture of the stone flowerbed teams with the profusion of pretty pink flowers and overhanging leaves for a lovely natural look.

​Simple elegance

Casa RM53, Cecyn Arquitetura + Design Cecyn Arquitetura + Design Modern Garden
Cecyn Arquitetura + Design

Cecyn Arquitetura + Design
Cecyn Arquitetura + Design
Cecyn Arquitetura + Design

A neatly mowed lawn with small shrubs is the epitome of modest elegance.

Take inspiration from these 20 gorgeous ways of adding a “wow!” to your front door! Take a look at another story for more inspiring ideas - 8 Special Balcony decorations!

A colorful dream home!
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

