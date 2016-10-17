Come in sun! The transformation of a dark home

Suite-style apartments usually don't have a very good reputation because most of the suites are in a crowded city. The popularity of these options is ever-increasing though, mostly due to the easy access it affords and the relative low-cost nature of small apartments. However, such small apartments can also become very dark and depressing in its small dimensions.
This residence would have been in the same situation, but it has undergone a miraculous transformation. With ingenuity, a little time, and some innovation, a small suite can become a dream home! Just take a look at this project and amazing transformation of a creative architectural firm—you will surely be inspired to find your own little suite's potential!
Naturally you may ask that when there is such a large window, how how can the indoors be so dark? Can we call it a residence? In addition to the dusty floor, exposed wires hang around, and plumbing left traces of soot on the wallpaper and paper sliding doors, which had become old and yellowing. It will be very interesting to see how our experts tackled this space!
After the transformation we come back to the same space, where we can fully understand the significance of the transformation and how the light now fills the room.
The entire surface of the window received a good clean up and the space was straightened out, together with the walls painted in white paint. The sunlight streaming into the room is very generous, while the new wooden floor reflects the light even more. An old element is kept in the form of a dotted ceiling with cement leakage in the pipeline, but after the transformation it is not as eerie as before, but gains its own personality in industrial design!
Now we can see that the open space allows each region of the apartment to fit together. Generous bed linen in a quilt design is coupled with the high mobility of wheeled bedside tables, which liven up this room atmosphere in contrast to the industrial design.
On the other side of the room, the designers separated a culinary space. Simply through the use of a modern Scandinavian-style table and chairs in different shapes and colors, this dining room looks casual and comfortable. This look is augmented by the addition of lively plants. On the left, we can see the small kitchen space. Designers make use of every small corner of the kitchen, with floating scaffolding which creates an alcove for the refrigerator, with plenty of storage space.
From this perspective, we have a more clear view. We can see that the details of the place, it is much more interesting. The fabric patch extending from the bed to the sofa, wooden floors, wooden tables and chairs, kitchen echoes of wooden scaffolding, are all elements of superior quality and taste.
Of course, we cannot forget the bathroom! This little bathroom is hiding in the corner, making it small, but perfectly formed. Dazzlingly white, clean and stylish, the color embellishment of the different features create a light and colorful atmosphere without causing clutter. The bathroom is like the rest of this apartment, as we find beautiful homes do not necessarily have a lot of space, and that much can be done in a small area!