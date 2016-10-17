Come in sun! The transformation of a dark home

Suite-style apartments usually don't have a very good reputation because most of the suites are in a crowded city. The popularity of these options is ever-increasing though, mostly due to the easy access it affords and the relative low-cost nature of small apartments. However, such small apartments can also become very dark and depressing in its small dimensions.

This residence would have been in the same situation, but it has undergone a miraculous transformation. With ingenuity, a little time, and some innovation, a small suite can become a dream home! Just take a look at this project and amazing transformation of a creative architectural firm—you will surely be inspired to find your own little suite's potential!