A 12,000 ft² mansion with heart stopping decor

Modern, avant-garde and contemporary, this work of art of 12,000 ft² was created by the architectural studio Meulen Architects, and is situated in the graceful surroundings of a nature reserve in Bedfordview, Johannesburg, South Africa.
Lit by the skyline of Johannesburg, the house was designed so that each room could be enjoyed both from the inside and outside. To ensure this, the architects created a unique and particular design, in order that the residence may have a diversity of styles and an elegant, eclectic character, where the vertical and horizontal spacings act as protagonists of the ensemble.
Now, why don't you follow us on an exciting journey into a pimped-up home that can change the way you see and experience architecture. Check it out!
This angle shows us how the house interacts with the space occupied vertically and horizontally with different layers and shapes. The house has an open design, where each dimension is shown as a transitional space between the inside and outside. The architects made it clear that with open divisions, the house provides a better connection with your surroundings. Innovative, those responsible opted for steel to lift the structure.
From the street, it is easy to see how the architects decided to employ the volumes. Here, the house seems to be isolated from the rest of the world and through walls of smooth stone and steel. The facade is safe, firm and ensures ultimate privacy.
The black steel of doors garage combines with sculptural forms. Light diagonal lines highlight the entry.The appearance is sleek, modern and robust.
A large outdoor space appears slightly separated from the main building. The use of steel, glass and cement predominates in all areas, both in its exterior and as inside. Diagonal lights create a modern and futuristic environment.
The game of shapes and angles, as seen in this area covering roofs and walls, is great. Neutral and bright colors like charcoal gray and beige, was applied throughout the project. We can even see the inclusion of a nursery for Koi fish.
The result of this area is modern and current. A garden complements the innovative structure that encloses perfectly the concept of the house.
The interior space merges with the outside, due to its open character. According to the architects, this is the mark of the project—perfectly connecting interior and exterior spaces, which translates through the use of large glass doors.
The interior design is cozy and comfortable. Orange is a clear color that was used in any room with coal contrast, the sofa and dark wood tables. The outdoor area also has a dining table and chairs, which allows the family to enjoy the environment, regardless of climatic variations.
The house opens up the interior to the garden and other outdoor spaces surrounding the property. The project has four rooms, including a master suite, a guest room—which can be seen in the picture—and a children's bedroom. This room, for example, has a fantastic view, straight to the garden.
We finish our tour with the competitive games room. The environment has an incredible view of the city of Johannesburg. With a modern interior decor which is stylish and sassy. What do you think? Divine!