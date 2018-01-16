A 12,000 ft² mansion with heart stopping decor

Modern, avant-garde and contemporary, this work of art of 12,000 ft² was created by the architectural studio Meulen Architects, and is situated in the graceful surroundings of a nature reserve in Bedfordview, Johannesburg, South Africa.

Lit by the skyline of Johannesburg, the house was designed so that each room could be enjoyed both from the inside and outside. To ensure this, the architects created a unique and particular design, in order that the residence may have a diversity of styles and an elegant, eclectic character, where the vertical and horizontal spacings act as protagonists of the ensemble.

Now, why don't you follow us on an exciting journey into a pimped-up home that can change the way you see and experience architecture. Check it out!