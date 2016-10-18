Your browser is out-of-date.

Small and Lovable! 20 Charming Mini Houses

Haus am See, Bau-Fritz GmbH & Co. KG Bau-Fritz GmbH & Co. KG Modern Houses
We are about to show you 20 of the most adorable tiny houses.They are not only beautiful and practical, they were a challenge to create, the architects needed to fit all the luxuries of your modern lifestyles in a compact space. The result is pure style and practical!

These 20 mini houses range from Japanese minimalist designs to small suburban homes, to tropical retreats. In any case, you are free to enjoy the beauty of each house in its individual environment which works wonderfully to bring out the best of each house. 

Follow us down the path of creativity and imagination. 

1. Picture perfect

Haus am See, Bau-Fritz GmbH & Co. KG Bau-Fritz GmbH & Co. KG Modern Houses
A beautiful house by the lake; the tones are natural and fit perfectly into the serene environment. The house is picture perfect and has all the modern delights such as a large lawn and outdoor area most convenient for entertaining. 

2. Wonderful in wood

ルーフバルコニーから富士山＆江ノ島ビュー。進化し続ける葉山のスケルトンハウス, エンジョイワークス一級建築士事務所 エンジョイワークス一級建築士事務所 Eclectic style houses
Wood is undeniably charming because it can be both simple and sophisticated.This cozy home has all the features of a log cabin. 

3. Modern fairytale

ORT DER RUHE, ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH Modern Houses
This house is a modern fairytale, with neutral colors for the exterior, it is perfectly suited to the surrounding environment. The small pond and neat pathway are just some of its charming features. 

4. Suburban corner

Front facade and entrance The Chase Architecture Modern Houses
Set on a corner, this London home is stylish and contemporary. It uses redwood and concrete which give it a beautiful appearance. 

5. Off the ground

軒家／NOKIYA, 株式会社濱田昌範建築設計事務所 株式会社濱田昌範建築設計事務所 Modern Houses
This house is set out like a tree house and stands on a trunk which elevates the house off the ground. It is compact and colorful, not to mention hard to ignore. 

6. Rustic charm

homify Country house
What a lovely little rustic house designed with gable awnings, lattice windows and doors!

7. Interesting lines

記憶を繋ぐコリドー, スタジオアウラ一級建築士事務所 スタジオアウラ一級建築士事務所 Eclectic style houses
The angle of the roof line and the entire house is very interesting, the use of lighting conveys a more intimate style whilst the concrete surrounds make it sturdy and stylish. 

8. One of a kind

M邸, 長谷雄聖建築設計事務所 長谷雄聖建築設計事務所 Eclectic style houses
A singular and simple home, this style can be surprisingly effective when it comes to saving space. The house is balanced and unique, with a large outdoor area. 

9. Child's play

One Bedroom Bespoke Wee House, The Wee House Company The Wee House Company Country style house
This is not a children's amusement park, but a charming dwelling which is dazzling in blue and red tones. It is however not completely unusual to find it set in a natural landscape. 

10. Minimalist

姫路市飾磨区の家, 中村建築研究室 エヌラボ（n-lab） 中村建築研究室 エヌラボ（n-lab） Eclectic style houses Wood Grey
A simple frame home in light gray and black lines. It celebrates the beauty of traditional architecture and presents the beauty of Japanese design. 

11. Fortress home

土佐漆喰の家, 大森建築設計室 大森建築設計室 Eclectic style houses
The lime walls and red roof are what stands out. The small windows take on a lovely shape and the residence looks more like a fortress than a home. This is part of its noble charm.

12. Doll house

Wohnhaus Köln Junkersdorf, Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten Modern Pool
This is not a doll house but an amazing home built largely out of glass. With so much natural light coming in and so many spots to host a party, it is a home suitable for a couple or a family. 

13. Space saving

姫路市飾磨区大浜の家, 中村建築研究室 エヌラボ（n-lab） 中村建築研究室 エヌラボ（n-lab） Modern Houses
You wouldn't think that this is a family home, but it is. With its bold design, it warms the heart with its contrasting colors and the most effective minimalist ideas. 

14. A white house

Wohnhaus Sürth, Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten Modern Houses
A residence in Cologne, this white residential multi-faceted home won the admiration of all neighbors. It is not hard to see why. 

15. Romantic retreat

The Edge, Boutique Modern Ltd Boutique Modern Ltd Modern Houses
This secluded residence is perfect for a romantic getaway or retreat. The light glow from the inside, and the wooden deck give it a special kind of personality. 

16. Tropical paradise

Chalé na Montanha - MVDA, Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento Country style house Yellow
With its intoxicating yellow walls and red clay tiles, this residence is a joyful tropical paradise. Set in a natural backdrop with plenty of greenery and native plants, the house certainly has a lot to give. 

If you love colorful and happy homes, you will love these 7 ideas on how to make your home a happy one!

17. Curious

心地良いスキップハウス, ラブデザインホームズ／LOVE DESIGN HOMES ラブデザインホームズ／LOVE DESIGN HOMES Modern Houses
This residence with its small elongated windows is set on a suburban street. With its simple design and white and brown wood, it inspires curiosity in passers-by. 

18. Traditional

守山の家, Nobuyoshi Hayashi Nobuyoshi Hayashi Modern Houses
A concrete bungalow with a traditional roof, this home lets plenty of natural light in. With its pointed roof and concrete exterior, it brings together some very intriguing design concepts. 

19. Vibrant lodge

Casa Simples e Confortável, RAC ARQUITETURA RAC ARQUITETURA Patios & Decks Solid Wood White
This home is vibrant and colorful and you can easily imagine it by the seaside. It exudes the charm of a tropical lodge and fascinates with its design and color. 

20. Simplified

佐用町の家, 中村建築研究室 エヌラボ（n-lab） 中村建築研究室 エヌラボ（n-lab） Modern Houses Wood White
Sometimes understated design is the most interesting, this black and white rectangle house fascinates with its simple beauty.

Which of these homes can you picture yourself living in? Tell us about it in the comment section! 

