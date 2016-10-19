The Snug Family Home

Sober, simple, warm and classy are the words apt to describe the interior design & decoration of this home. Wooden steps with innovative lighting & pop up table with ornamental lights in the space underneath the stairs beside the dining area, ceiling LED lights, patterned wall, hidden storage solutions, metallic tables in the kitchen lounge, a cozy little fireplace in the living area and so on- this is an uncomplicated home of amazing details.

Well, now that you have seen it yourself,you agree with us, don’t you?