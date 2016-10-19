8 homes that utilize every nook and cranny

The tiny home trend has taken the home design world by storm! More and more people are choosing to forego material possessions to live in a smaller place. The reasons for choosing the tiny living lifestyle are endless but one of the main reasons is that it costs significantly less than a normal home and there is a higher chance of getting a better location. Tiny homes also allow the designers to be more creative with where they put items in the house. For example, beds can come out of walls or blank walls can become a recessed shelving unit. And just because you have a tiny home doesn't mean that you won't have all of the necessities, just think outside the box and you can fit everything that you need. Below are eight tiny homes that go beyond the tiny home stereotypes.