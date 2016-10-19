8 homes that utilize every nook and cranny

The tiny home trend has taken the home design world by storm! More and more people are choosing to forego material possessions to live in a smaller place. The reasons for choosing the tiny living lifestyle are endless but one of the main reasons is that it costs significantly less than a normal home and there is a higher chance of getting a better location. Tiny homes also allow the designers to be more creative with where they put items in the house. For example, beds can come out of walls or blank walls can become a recessed shelving unit. And just because you have a tiny home doesn't mean that you won't have all of the necessities, just think outside the box and you can fit everything that you need. Below are eight tiny homes that go beyond the tiny home stereotypes.
One of the best ways to create storage without adding cabinets is using the walls, and this goes for any home. Blank walls are severely underutilized and have massive potential to hold an extraordinary amount of stuff. A floor to ceiling wall can become your own personal library, no matter where in the home it is. This tiny home does just that to divide he living area from the bedroom. The dividing wall has a small entryway and those blank walls on either side can hold an enormous amount of books or whatever you'd like to put in that space. No space goes to waste in a tiny apartment!
Just as blank walls are a treasure trove of extra storage space, so are the little nooks and crannies you can find under various areas in your house. Of course, under the bed is a no brainer but have you ever thought of adding storage spaces under platforms? This raised home office is a great little area to get some work done and the step that platform has now been transformed into extra storage cabinets. You can store whatever you want in these drawers, seasonal clothes, gadgets and appliances that don't get used very often or just random junk that has no specific place. A genius storage idea that very few people think about!
Sometimes, no matter how you arrange things you may still need to resort to some tried and true tricks. Take the Murphy bed, it's not an ideal situation that you need to pull your bed out of the wall to sleep every night, but at the same time it gives the room significantly more space and looks cool coming out of the wall. This small home takes the Murphy bed to the next level and elevates it so it becomes a floating twin bed that opens up into the kitchen. A genius way to incorporate your bedroom into the space or even to create a guest room that doesn't involve moving around a bunch of furniture.
Rather than force certain pieces into places, try to work with the way the house curves in order to get the best possible flow. It's not everyday you see a kitchen that curves against a wall, but this kitchen does it and is very elegant! Instead of having a traditional kitchen that juts out of the wall, and therefore taking up more room than there is, these cabinets hug the wall to produce a seamless flow from one end to the other. This kitchen also blends into the living area, creating a more seamless look for this tiny home.
You can choose your home but you can't always choose the architecture, and sometimes there are little spaces that just make you scratch your head. Awkward angles, low hanging ceilings or random walls jutting out of places, are just a few issues that some people have in their tiny homes. Well, why not try to make the best of an awkward situation? This kitchen does a great job of using the strange slanted wall for the microwave, therefore freeing up much-needed counterspace. There is also a cabinet right above for added storage.
The best way to add a bedroom to a small area add a loft, whether it's built in or a structure. The loft utilizes the neglected air space and frees up the area below to add another zone. This idea can also be applied to any area that you want to increase the amount of living space. This home, for example, uses a loft to add a small seating area above the living room, which can be used as a little private reading nook. The idea of the loft is to create another level when you have high ceilings, without taking up too much space. So be creative and add lofts for whatever room you are missing!
Clothing storage is always the most difficult factor in tiny homes. A built-in closet takes up a lot of space but a wardrobe does as well. And you never know how big or small it should be to fit your needs. So why not use the corners to store your clothes? Using the corners allows you to increase or decrease the amount of storage space you need, because you always have free corners! This is also a very unique idea that doesn't take a lot of effort to create, simply add an old door or some cabinet doors to create this wardrobe.
Some small homes have the added luxury of two levels which is great for dividing spaces. However, this doesn't mean that a traditional staircase would be able to fit in this mini duplex. Opting for minimal style stairs, such as these iron ones, area an excellent way of adding stairs without taking up a lot of space. The minimal designs also act as an interesting piece for the space so it is both practical as well as art. The staircases can also be any material or color that you want to fit your design theme!