Nice on the outside, great on the inside!

Today we will show you a Brazilian project that has many facets that we think you might be interested in seeing. Functional spaces, elegant decoration, what more can you ask for? Designed by Isabela Canaan Architects and Associates, we begin checking this house from the outside. Shall we?
Built on a hill, which is not uncommon in Brazil, the architects had to plan the facade of the house to reflect this inclination. We think they did a pretty good job, as it doesn't look like an easy hill to build on. A mix of see-through gate and glass protect the house from unwanted visitors. Security is a serious issue with Brazilian homes, we mention this as the architects did a wonderful job not to close the house off completely for that wall protection is a most usual practice in the country. The mix of neutral colors and the infusion of a small garden highlighted by lights is just beautiful.
We cant wait to see what the inside holds.
What a fantastic room! Roomy with high ceilings and the use of white for the wall just gives this living room a more spacious feel. Extremely well planned out using furniture to provide comfort and it uses lighting brilliantly to enhance the features that this living room area offers. Extremely modern and contemporary design using beige, white and shades of brown.
This window feature to the garden is genius! What a wonderful way to bring the outside indoors. Bringing both the daylight and wild of that manicured side garden. Once again the interior designers nailed on the lighting of this room, with both use of modern types of chandelier and one hanging lamp. What a beautiful space!
Impeccable! They went for classic meets contemporary with the use of modern appliances and an island that holds the stove top, using only 3 main colors for the kitchen, black, white and stainless steel appliances.
As the average yearly temperature in Brazil is between 72 to 79°F, the outside is almost as important as to what holds inside. Pools, barbecues, pizza oven, you name it, they thought of everything you need to be able to enjoy the wonderful summer weather. Here we have a sliding glass window that allows you to communicate with the outside adjacent to the living room. What is great about this bar-like design is that it is covered against full contact from the sun and rainy weather.
The bedroom follows in the color pallet of the rest of the house, comfortable, chic and packed with luxury design, lighting to feature the best of the house. We really don't know what else to say! The interior designers managed to mix comfort with luxurious which is a feat in itself. Textures, neutral colors and wood flooring add to that sophisticated look.
We finally hit our favorite room of this house. The bathroom is equipped with his and hers sink, a fantastic bath tub with jets, the bathtub is adorned with wood, giving it the feeling of warmth. Once again, the lighting is spot on, being able to be adjusted to really a bright bathroom if needed, or ambiance lighting for a more relaxing dip in the tub.