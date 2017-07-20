Think of a prefabricated house as buying assembling furniture, it is developed somewhere in a different location from, once you chose what you want, pieces will be sent to your location ready made to be put together. But in this case we build a house and not a table, allowing the builders to build a home in record time. With the increasing demand of small budget houses, this is a great way to cut down on costs and time but not on quality.

Today we bring to you 6 types of prefabricated houses, prefabs for short. Shall we?

Modern Architecture: 6 Amazing Prefab Houses