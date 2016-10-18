5 ideas to inspire you to use concrete in your kitchen

Traditionally, concrete has always been a grayish color, not always fitting into people's design schemes. However, today's technology allows us to completely change the color of the boring gray to virtually anything you can think of! This rustic kitchen features a deep red concrete island that has been designed in the most unique way! There are three sections to this island, at the far right is a long dining area, able to seat four people, adjacent to that is a multi-leveled wood-fired stove to cook rich, authentic meals, and then the highest level features a few shelves and the area to put the wood in for the fire. This has been designed completely to the homeowners wants and needs and would be almost impossible with another material.