5 ideas to inspire you to use concrete in your kitchen

Concrete is usually associated with industrial modern design. The dark gray nature of the material doesn't appeal to everyone and most people cast it aside when thinking about designing their kitchen. However, concrete has come a long way from just plain old gray and can really add a unique style to your kitchen. The beauty of concrete is that it is a material that can be molded into any shape that you want, and with today's technology you can even change the color! Below are a few ways that you can use concrete in your kitchen without only using the term industrial.
So let's start off with the basic way people have been using concrete in the kitchen: for modern style countertops. This kitchen doesn't exactly scream industrial but there is definitely a modern vibe to it. The sleek, dark wooden cabinets offer a bit of a divergence from the gray concrete but still keep with the modern theme. The stainless steel appliances nicely complement the concrete countertops as well as the metal handles on the cabinets. This kitchen is on the darker side with gray curtains and a band of slate, which stands as the backsplash for the space, but this doesn't fall under the industrial theme, as one would think. The concrete countertops add to the modernity of this kitchen and also don't cost a fortune to install!
You would think that concrete would only go with metal, well this kitchen here proves that idea wrong! Concrete can be used with a number of materials such as vinyl, ceramic, or even wood to achieve your desired look for your kitchen. This kitchen has mixed rustic, light hardwood cabinets with a light gray concrete countertop. This mixture is a playful way to enjoy both rustic and modern styles in the kitchen. Adding a few plants also downplays the industrial look and softens the concrete in this space.
Concrete doesn't have to just be relegated to simple countertops, however most people wouldn't dream of going past this. Concrete is a very versatile material that can be used in a number of ways in your space. This kitchen is a great example of using this strong material as a centerpiece in this room. The island, which also serves as a small dining area, is made entirely of concrete and it is the centerpiece in this kitchen. If you are not in need of extra storage space, why not give this U-shaped table a chance to wow your friends and family with this concrete island and seating area?
Traditionally, concrete has always been a grayish color, not always fitting into people's design schemes. However, today's technology allows us to completely change the color of the boring gray to virtually anything you can think of! This rustic kitchen features a deep red concrete island that has been designed in the most unique way! There are three sections to this island, at the far right is a long dining area, able to seat four people, adjacent to that is a multi-leveled wood-fired stove to cook rich, authentic meals, and then the highest level features a few shelves and the area to put the wood in for the fire. This has been designed completely to the homeowners wants and needs and would be almost impossible with another material.
If you're still not convinced that concrete is an excellent material for your kitchen then just check out this space! The entire island and countertops are made of concrete but barely resemble the boring gray substance. This kitchen wants to keep a bright and airy feeling so the designers made the concrete into a vibrant white to match the rest of the style. They've included plenty of storage space and a small seating around on the island to fit the homeowners needs but from the looks of it, almost no one can tell that it's made of concrete! This goes to show you that no matter what type of design you're thinking about, concrete can always be incorporated into your kitchen!