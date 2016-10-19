Your browser is out-of-date.

7 simple tips to reinvent your kitchen

Onda , Design Within Reach Mexico
The kitchen is considered as the nucleus of the home and must be designed with love and care. When you are designing a kitchen on a tight budget, you might have limited choices. However, you can use innovative ideas to create an attractive and convenient design, all within your price range. 

The following easy-to-follow tips will help you create your own designer kitchen. These designs are high on ideas and do not require big budgets to execute.

Planters on a 'dead' wall

You can begin by installing small potted plants on the walls or surfaces that are not going to be used. It could be a tiny space or a nook that is visible, but one that doesn’t occupy too much space. The planters will give a fresh green look to the interiors and will also add to the beauty of the room.

Designer shelves

A simple and quick way to give your kitchen a stylish look is by installing designer shelves. It could be designs that blend in with the décor, or something completely different that adds to the drama of the interiors.

Pendant lights

Pendant lights are a rage in the world of modern interiors; they not only hold functional value but also greatly contribute to the aesthetics of a place. These designer lights are perfect to revamp a kitchen, especially if it is an open plan kitchen.

A tile corner

It can prove to be quite expensive if you were to change the tiles in the entire kitchen area. However, you should work smart and choose to change the tiles only in few sections of the wall and replace it with more vibrant ones.

Storage units

To judiciously use the space available,  get furniture pieces that can double up as storage units. This will not only give the room a neat appearance but will also provide you enough space to store things. However it is important to ensure that the design of the furniture matches with the rest of the home. 

Use decals

Modern times are extremely favourable for design lovers. Within a small budget you can completely change the look of the space by adding decals to the surfaces.

Repaint and refurbish

You can choose to repaint certain objects or furniture items in the kitchen to invent a new look. You can also arrange a few bar stools to upgrade the style quotient for an open kitchen platform. The kitchen is the heart of a home and designing this area should not be a stressful activity, which is why it is best done with the help of strong and creative ideas that are basic and within a budget.

For more ideas, check out - 7 Simple Home Decoration Tips with a Splendid Result

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

