3D makeover of an abandoned derelict home

This house was in a ruined state until the designers and architects of Casa Meva decided to rescue it. Thanks to their innovative ideas and skills, the home now has a trendy and modern look. These before and after images show the stunning transformation of a drab and dilapidated structure into an elegant and modern home. Join us as we explore this new and delightful space.
The ruined facade of the home and the peeling paint gave this home a deserted and desolate look. The writing was all over its crumbling walls—it was in need of urgent remodeling. The damp gray walls of the chimney and the leaking roof seemed like they were about to cave in. This place was not maintained and abandoned, due to its lowly condition. Yet, with plenty of space and scope, this home proved to become a lovely haven after its makeover.
The new back yard has a spiffy design. The brown walls and the smooth stone finish creates an understated look, while the wooden deck and well-manicured lawn look like the perfect spot to recline and enjoy a good book. A lap pool sits in front of the boxed facade while the large terraces offer a beautiful view along with an area to perform your leisure activities
The front facade of the home had a derelict look devoid of any activity or person in sight. The walls were covered in old paint, and the windows wore a tattered look. An old plastic sheet, standing in as a gate, stood in a rusting metal frame.
The new facade now has a neat look with its perpendicular frame and dual toned brown hues on the two wings. The stone tiles in the middle section gives it an interesting look, while the greenery is neatly maintained to exude a bright and refreshing feel.
The dining room stood under the old tiled roof and did not seem connected with the kitchen and the remaining rooms of the house. The old table and the bland looking furniture along with the dull lighting gave the dining room a gloomy and dark appearance.
The dining room is now a modern space with an elegant white wooden finish. The cream hued surroundings have wooden accents and the dining table and linear screens stylishly connect the room to rest of the house, but at the same time, it also sets a clear demarcation. This space leads you through glass doors and into the well kept outdoors as well. Greenery and art works add color to this space.
This space is now a brilliant mix of design and functionality, with the vast space that has been well utilised. Did this transformation inspire you? If yes, take a look at another - An outdated home is given new life!