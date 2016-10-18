3D makeover of an abandoned derelict home

The ruined facade of the home and the peeling paint gave this home a deserted and desolate look. The writing was all over its crumbling walls—it was in need of urgent remodeling. The damp gray walls of the chimney and the leaking roof seemed like they were about to cave in. This place was not maintained and abandoned, due to its lowly condition. Yet, with plenty of space and scope, this home proved to become a lovely haven after its makeover.